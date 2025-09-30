RD Management LLC Announces Formation of RD Property LLC and Closing of $350 Million Credit Facility

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RD Management LLC, a leading real estate investment and management firm, today announced the successful consolidation of various affiliated partnerships into a newly formed entity, RD Property LLC. This strategic rollup unifies a diverse collection of real estate holdings under a single platform designed to streamline operations, enhance growth prospects, and strengthen capital resources.

Simultaneously with its formation, RD Property LLC closed on a $350 million term loan and revolving credit facility. The credit facility provides the company with substantial financial flexibility and liquidity to support refinancing initiatives, reinvestment across its existing portfolio, and the pursuit of new opportunities.

"We are pleased to announce the creation of RD Property LLC, which marks an important milestone for our platform," said Richard Birdoff, Co-CEO of RD Management LLC. "The consolidation of these partnerships establishes a stronger and more efficient ownership structure, while the closing of this $350 million credit facility reflects the confidence of our lending partners in the quality of our assets, and management's long-term strategy," said, Michael Carroll, Co-CEO of RD Management LLC.

RD Property LLC's portfolio consists of 50 properties nationwide totaling 4 million square feet, encompassing retail shopping centers, self-storage, hotel and net lease, strategically located across major U.S. markets. The company's newly secured capital structure positions it to optimize asset performance, execute capital improvements, and expand its footprint through selective acquisitions.

The financing was led by KeyBank, National Association, as Joint Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, and a syndicate of leading financial institutions including The Bank of New York Mellon, The Huntington National Bank, and PNC Bank, as Joint Lead Arrangers and Co-Syndication Agents. RD Property LLC was represented by Bass, Berry and Sims and Roberts & Holland. KeyBank and the lending group were represented by Riemer & Braunstein.

About RD Management LLC / RD Property LLC

RD Management LLC is a premier real estate investment and management firm with decades of experience acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality assets across the United States. With the formation of RD Property LLC, the company has unified a national, 50-property portfolio under one cohesive platform to drive growth, efficiency, and long-term value creation.

