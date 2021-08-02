RD Weis and Shaw Partner to Deliver Innovative Facility Odor Neutralization and Disinfection Service As Part of Healthy Building Solutions

Shaw Pure Liquid (EPA reg.87507-3-98419) is a disinfectant, virucide, deodorizer, and fungicide that is easy to use, tough on germs, and is dye and fragrance free. Shaw Pure Liquid effectively disinfects and eliminates odors produced by odor-causing bacteria, fungi and other odor-causing organisms and leaves surfaces smelling clean and fresh. Shaw Pure Liquid also contains no carcinogens or poisonous residuals and naturally dissipates.

"Odor dominates first impressions of a facility and is a key indicator of facility hygiene," said Jim Mannes, Shaw Total Care national director. "Shaw Pure Gas (EPA reg.87507-2-98419) molecularly eliminates odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew, and chemical odors at their source including foul odors caused by fire, smoke, tobacco, cooking odors, sewage smells and more. Shaw Pure Gas also works in as little as 4-6 hours, reducing downtime and leaving no visible residue. We are excited to pair the Shaw Pure suite of products with expert RD Weis treatment services to provide an effective, comprehensive solution for facility executives."

"We are excited by the performance and efficiency of Shaw Pure Liquid and Shaw Pure Gas products," said Randall Weis of RD Weis. "Integrating Shaw Pure products with the RD Weis industry-leading treatment process creates a powerful solution for facility health and hygiene, undeniably one of today's biggest challenges for facility executives."

Achieving and maintaining a high standard of health and hygiene for a commercial facility requires a customized prescriptive treatment plan delivered by an experienced, qualified provider. RD Weis, part of the national Diverzify network of commercial service providers, has been innovating commercial facility treatment programs for more than 10 years and is the provider-of-choice for many of the largest brands in retail, hospitality, food service, public transportation, corporate, government, medical, warehousing, and banking and financial industries.

About RD Weis

Founded in 1990, RD Weis is a full-service commercial flooring provider specializing in environmentally safe flooring solutions. As part of the Diverzify enterprise of brands, RD Weis brings industry-leading experience and service excellence to clients across the nation.

RD Weis offers commercial clients and design professionals a broad range of floor covering products and services at the industry's most competitive prices.

Headquartered in Elmsford, NY, RD Weis serves the needs of the corporate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and educational markets both nationally and internationally from locations throughout the northeastern U.S.

Ask us about sustainable flooring products and services; maintenance; disinfection; specification; and A&D consulting.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex , COREtec , Floorigami , Patcraft , Philadelphia Commercial , Shaw Contract , Shaw Floors , Shaw Sports Turf , Southwest Greens and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit www.shawinc.com .

