RD1 Spirits Unveils 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Brazilian Amburana Wood

Award-Winning Lexington Bourbon Brand Introduces First Limited Release

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RD1 Spirits is proud to announce its first limited release, a 10-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Brazilian Amburana Wood at cask strength, 117.78 proof. Known for exploring the interaction of Kentucky Straight Bourbon with unique woods from across the world, the brand has released 900 cases on allocation across its U.S. distribution footprint.

The Straight Bourbon – crafted by a legacy Kentucky distillery – aged for 10 years in traditional American oak barrels before honeycomb-drilled Brazilian Amburana wood staves were added to the barrels. RD1 has another Amburana-finished Straight Bourbon – aged four years, bottled at 110 proof with a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% malted barley – which was recently named the top cask-finished whiskey in the 2024 International Whisky Competition. The new Limited Release Bourbon features a different mash bill – 78% corn, 13% rye and 9% malted barley – resulting in a completely different tasting experience.

"RD1 fans are explorers; it's our job to answer their call for what's next, and I believe we've exceeded expectations on this allocated Bourbon," said Mike Tetterton, chief executive officer of RD1 Spirits. "Our four-year-old Amburana is a best seller and is known for its nostalgic holiday tasting notes. In this Limited Release, the oak and leather from this decade-old Bourbon are beautifully softened by dynamic yet delicate hints of Amburana wood character. It pairs beautifully with an exquisite cigar."

The 10-year Limited Release is packaged in the iconic RD1 bottle, paired with a rich black and gold label. The limited release will retail for $299, and is now available for purchase at RD1's Tasting Room in Lexington on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, at select retailers across the country, and online at RD1spirits.com .

RD1 Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished With Brazilian Amburana Wood, Aged 10+ years, Cask Strength (58.89% ABV / 117.78 Proof) - $299 MSRP

Aroma: Spiced apple and honey

Spiced apple and honey Palate: Allspice mixes with oak and black pepper notes, later transcending into a warm caramel sweetness with hints of ripe peach and baked fruit

Allspice mixes with oak and black pepper notes, later transcending into a warm caramel sweetness with hints of ripe peach and baked fruit Finish: Lingering notes of aged oak, leather, apple, and whispers of earth and anise

For more information on this growing brand, visit RD1spirits.com or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

About RD1 Spirits

Based in Lexington, Kentucky, RD1 Spirits exists to explore the bourbon frontier. Lexington entrepreneurs founded the company in 2020 to help give life to the stories of Lexington's bourbon firsts, namely its first federally registered distillery, established in 1865. RD1 is paving its own path, focusing on Kentucky Straight Bourbon and its interaction with various wood finishings in the barrel. For more information on this growing brand, visit RD1spirits.com or follow @RD1spirits on Facebook and Instagram .

