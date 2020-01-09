RDA awarded B2B Sitecore Experience Platform implementation for Neptune Technology Group

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RDA has been awarded a contract to support Neptune's implementation of Sitecore® Digital Experience Platform™ as an integral part of their vision to be the Most Valued Partner for water utilities in North America.

As a leader in water metering systems, software and services, Neptune is continuously looking for ways to better serve their customers' needs. The goal of the project is to lay the foundation for long-term success with cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. By aligning sales and services, automating marketing activities, and delivering an enhanced customer experience, Neptune will continue on its customer-centric journey.

"Neptune's experience in the water industry is a story rooted in loyalty to our customers," said Steve Feeney, Vice President of Customer Experience. "We are excited to work with RDA's team and the Sitecore Experience Platform to digitally enhance experiences to our customers and continue to leverage data to exceed the expectations of the utility."

The award represents another B2B client for RDA that is investing in their customers' experiences by centralizing product information, simplifying data management and optimizing marketing campaigns.

"Like other industries, our B2B manufacturing and distribution clients must digitally connect with their customers in a highly personalized way that cultivates lifelong relationships. We are excited to work with Neptune on this important initiative," said Tom Cole, CEO of RDA.

Over the last decade, RDA's B2B expertise has grown to serve three important use cases that lead to greater enterprise agility:

Creating and managing digital content that opens up new revenue channels while driving down cost

Turning brochure websites into powerful digital catalogs that accelerate sales cycles

Predictably personalizing content that enhances customers experience and increases sales

"B2B leaders, like Neptune, are truly focused on exceeding their customer expectations. RDA drives results for our clients by aligning their business goals with a digital roadmap, bringing agility to that roadmap with quick achievable results, and providing ongoing services to optimize the tools and platforms they've invested in along their journey," adds Tom Cole.

About RDA

RDA enables enterprise agility through top-line AND bottom-line impact. As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA positions our clients for revenue growth while eliminating excess costs and inefficient processes. Leading brands––including Five Guys, Pandora, Kimberly-Clark, Tessco, Acuity Brands, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to drive new channels of revenue while becoming more agile. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Partner, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, and UiPath Gold Partner. Visit www.rdacorp.com.

Neptune Technology Group Inc

Neptune is a technology company serving more than 4,000 water utilities across North America. Neptune makes data actionable using effective software and measurement systems that are interconnected by a smart network, with expertise and experience specifically focused on the business of water. The company's story is rooted in loyalty to customers and in sound stewardship. Neptune, as your most valued partner in water metering tools, technology, and connectivity, will connect you to what's next in water. For additional information, visit www.neptunetg.com.

All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

