RDA Digital Achieves World-Class NPS

With a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86, RDA Digital sets a new benchmark for disciplined digital and AI-enabled transformations.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RDA Digital (RDA) has achieved its strongest Voice of the Customer results to date in the latest independent assessment from Digital Clarity Group (DCG), earning a VOCalis Score of 92 out of 100 and an NPS of 86, rated "world class."

The results coincide with RDA's 38th anniversary and reflect consistent performance at a time when enterprises are navigating unprecedented change driven by artificial intelligence. RDA has built its reputation on trust, earning long-term employee, client, and partner relationships through transparency, accountability, and results that stand up over time.

As AI reshapes digital ecosystems, data strategies, and customer engagement models, organizations are demanding more from trusted consulting partners. The AI era requires operational clarity, disciplined execution, and measurable business impact, not just technology implementation. Independent client feedback suggests that RDA is exceeding expectations.

Performance Backed by Independent Client Feedback

VOCalis is DCG's Voice of the Customer assessment program for agencies, consultancies, and systems integrators supporting digital and marketing technology initiatives. It benchmarks performance using direct client input across delivery quality, client experience, and business outcomes. In the latest cycle, surveys were distributed to 62 contacts across 28 RDA clients.

Key Results:

VOCalis Score: 92/100 (up from 90 last year; industry average: 76)

Net Promoter Score (NPS): 86 (industry average: 8)

Third-highest NPS recorded by DCG for an agency cycle with more than 10 clients

Based on recent client engagements and AI transformation initiatives, RDA has seen firsthand that success comes from combining intelligent technology with human judgment, strong governance, and a clear business strategy. Companies achieving the greatest impact are using AI to accelerate innovation while remaining grounded in sound architecture and measurable outcomes.

RDA's experience shows that AI delivers lasting value when treated as a growth accelerator, not a substitute for expertise. Organizations that invest in practical skill development and strong technical leadership are converting short-term productivity gains into long-term capability. This balanced approach builds resilient teams, strengthens institutional knowledge, and ensures AI-driven innovation translates into sustainable business results.

From Vision to Victory in the AI Era

RDA's approach is guided by its Vision to Victory framework, a strategy-first model that aligns AI, data, and composable platform decisions with measurable business outcomes.

"AI is accelerating change across every enterprise function," said Matt Forsyth, President and Chief Executive Officer of RDA. "But speed without structure creates risk. Our role is to bring clarity, governance, and disciplined execution to AI-enabled transformation so organizations can innovate with confidence."

VOCalis evaluates performance across eight KPIs, including planning, delivery quality, client service, cost control, technology decision-making, and business outcomes. For enterprise leaders, these categories represent more than service quality; they signal execution reliability, governance maturity, and the ability to convert digital strategy into measurable results. Independent validation across these dimensions provides confidence that transformation initiatives are disciplined, accountable, and delivering tangible business value.

RDA Digital

RDA is an award-winning digital consultancy that turns strategy into measurable growth by operationalizing AI, data, and composable platforms. Through its proven Vision to Victory™ framework, RDA aligns business ambition with modern architecture, intelligent systems, and disciplined execution, delivering real business outcomes. By combining strategic insight with deep technical expertise and hands-on delivery, RDA builds scalable digital ecosystems for its clients that adapt to change, strengthen competitive advantage, and drive sustainable long-term value. Visit www.rdadigital.com

Digital Clarity Group

Digital Clarity Group is a research and advisory firm that helps organizations deliver world-class customer experience through partnerships with best-fit technology vendors and digital partners. We enable client success by bringing unprecedented transparency to selecting, engaging, and optimizing relationships with digital partners and technology vendors. www.digitalclaritygroup.com/

