RDA Digital Named Storyblok's AMER Solution Partner of the Year

Clients realizing significant ROI with AI-Enabled Headless Content Management System

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RDA Digital, a strategy-led technology consulting firm, is excited to announce it has been awarded Storyblok's 2025 Solutions Partner of the Year for the Americas. This recognition honors RDA's excellence in delivering innovative, headless content management solutions that empower brands to deliver their digital initiatives with clear strategies, AI alignment, and rapid deployments.

Storyblok's AMER Solution Partner of the Year: RDA

"RDA is the definition of a true strategic partner. They have dedicated resources to building tailored Storyblok offerings and consistently delivered exceptional experiences on composable architecture. What sets RDA apart is their commitment not only to Storyblok, but also to our shared clients by forging the kind of long-term relationships that reflect our own enterprise values," said Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-founder of Storyblok.

As certified Storyblok experts, RDA turns outdated, complex, multi-language and multi-site systems into modern, scalable digital experiences designed to grow with your business. RDA delivers a powerful set of capabilities that accelerate digital transformation and help clients scale their businesses with confidence, including:

Accelerated transformation with measurable outcomes: RDA delivers modern, enterprise-grade strategy backed by AI-enabled workflows cutting delivery time up to 60% and turning vision decks into executable roadmaps that drive business value.

RDA delivers modern, enterprise-grade strategy backed by AI-enabled workflows cutting delivery time up to 60% and turning vision decks into executable roadmaps that drive business value. Lower cost and complexity through intelligent automation: With decades of migration expertise, RDA helps enterprises modernize faster with less custom code and smoother integrations into critical systems.

With decades of migration expertise, RDA helps enterprises modernize faster with less custom code and smoother integrations into critical systems. Higher performance and engagement across every channel: RDA builds ultra-fast digital experiences that elevate conversions through AI-driven search, recommendations, and personalized content delivery.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to making digital transformation simpler, smarter, and more impactful for our clients," said Matt Forsyth, President & CEO of RDA Digital. "Storyblok's modern, API-driven platform paired with RDA's strategic expertise and AI-powered execution allows us to transform digital experience strategies and deliver business outcomes that scale."

As AI accelerates digital transformation, businesses are prioritizing platforms that reduce cost, speed time-to-market, and improve customer experiences. RDA's partnership with Storyblok's AI-enabled headless CMS delivers exactly that.

About RDA Digital

RDA Digital is a strategy-led technology consulting firm specializing in AI-driven business transformation. With over 30 years of proven success, RDA partners with clients across retail, finance, manufacturing, higher education, and nonprofit sectors to deliver measurable results. RDA integrates AI throughout the application lifecycle to help clients unlock innovation, accelerate growth, and improve efficiency while maintaining rigorous standards for ethics and governance.

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables marketers and developers to create with joy and succeed in the AI-driven content era. It empowers you to deliver structured and consistent content everywhere: websites, apps, AI search, and beyond.

Legendary brands like Virgin Media O2, Oatly, and TomTom use Storyblok to make a bigger, faster market impact. It's Joyful Headless™, and it changes everything.

SOURCE RDA Digital