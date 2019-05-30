RDA Launches Peak Personalization Program For Sitecore Customers

"Consumers want buying experiences, not just products. Sitecore's platform enables our clients to learn and apply insights in real-time to deliver highly personalized experiences across all channels," said Walt Rolle, RDA's Consulting Director of Sales and Marketing Solutions.

RDA's Peak Personalization Program was designed based on feedback from existing Sitecore customers. The program focuses on four key areas:

Engagement Analytics

Rules Based Personalization

Profiles and Predictive Personalization

A/B Testing

The program establishes the right processes and modern techniques for Sitecore customers to deliver faster, more convenient, and more personalized customer experiences to their target market.

"We want our clients to maximize their Sitecore investments and truly reap the benefits of personalization," said Tom Cole, President and CEO of RDA. "Launching this data-driven personalization program will generate brand loyalty for them, increase campaign conversions, and drive more marketing agility. We are super excited to bring this program to the market."

About RDA

RDA has been engineering digital transformation and guiding top brands for over 31 years. As a leading provider of digital experience and intelligent automation platforms, RDA positions our clients for scale, agility and profitable growth. More than 1,500 brands––including Wells Fargo, Five Guys, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia Pacific – have trusted RDA to increase operational efficiency and drive new channels of revenue. RDA is an award-winning Sitecore Partner, 4X Microsoft Gold Partner of the Year, Salesforce Consulting Partner, UiPath Gold Partner and LiveTile's AI Spark Partner.

For more information about RDA's Peak Personalization Program visit www.rdacorp.com/peak.

