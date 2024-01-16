RDA Ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction from Digital Clarity Group

For the second consecutive year, RDA has been awarded the highest honor in Customer Satisfaction for technology consulting services.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RDA, a boutique provider of business and technology services, is proud to have received its second Digital Clarity Group (DCG) VOCalis Award, the only Voice of Customer award for agencies and consultancies in the marketing technology industry.

VOCalis is DCG's Voice of the Customer assessment program that uses customer feedback to bring transparency to the performance of digital agencies, consultancies, and integrators when implementing or servicing marketing technology solutions. "We are delighted, once again, to present the VOCalis Award to RDA. RDA's continued investments into understanding their clients' needs are represented in the data and feedback we have received. Based on their ratings, this award distinguishes RDA as an exceptional provider of marketing technology services according to its clients," said Digital Clarity Group CEO Scott Liewehr.

"Being recognized for providing top-rated services to our clients and helping create the business outcomes they desire is such validation for our team members. We put our clients' best interests and priorities first and always keep them squarely in focus. To our clients, partners, and employees, thank you for entrusting RDA with your vision and enabling us to deliver on your most critical digital initiatives", said Matt Forsyth, RDA's President & Chief Executive Officer.

Businesses today are looking for dependable partners that understand their needs and can help them to build a roadmap for ongoing digital success. Whether it is personalized digital experiences, new commerce channels, application modernization or AI, businesses are seeking trusted partners to design solutions that align to their business goals and objectives.

When it comes to building a strategy, designing intuitive interfaces, and integrating complex cloud applications, RDA delivers. RDA has a long history of successfully working side-by-side with their clients to identify new and effective ways to grow their businesses. As technology continues to evolve and adapt, RDA remains at the forefront of driving innovation with their clients.

"The most important thing we can do as a company is to listen closely to our clients, partners and employees and consistently make improvements. We are very grateful for this award and will continue to build our strategy and delivery capabilities around these insights," said Chad Solomonson, RDA's Chief Customer Officer.

About RDA

RDA is an award-winning digital consultancy on a mission to build solutions that make a difference. Supported by leading technology partnerships, our digital strategists, industry experts, architects and engineers enable businesses to dream boldly and innovate fearlessly to deliver value. We're honored to be consistently recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work® and are committed to being our clients' most trusted advisor. Visit us at www.rdacorp.com

About Digital Clarity Group

Digital Clarity Group is a research and advisory firm that helps organizations deliver world-class customer experience through partnerships with best-fit technology vendors and digital partners. We enable client success by bringing unprecedented transparency to selecting, engaging, and optimizing relationships with digital partners and technology vendors. Our guidance draws on our proprietary data about agency and integrator partner performance, on our deep experience with vendor and digital partner selections, and on our roles as industry analysts covering technologies for managing customer experiences. Our promise to our clients is confidence – confidence that they are choosing the best-fit partners for business transformation.

SOURCE RDA