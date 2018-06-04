RDD Pharma Appoints Dr. Mark Sirgo as Board Chairman

"We welcome Mark to our Board of Directors as we move to a company with late clinical stage assets and a growing development pipeline," said Jason Laufer, CEO of RDD Pharma. "Mark's experience and insights in the gastrointestinal and OTC arenas will be extremely valuable as our products head forward to commercialization."

"I am excited to lead the RDD Pharma Board of Directors," said Dr. Sirgo. "RDD is occupying a therapeutic space with clear unmet need and limited products in development to address patients' needs with a pipeline focused on under-served indications such as chronic anal fissure, fecal incontinence, radiation colitis and pruritus ani."

Dr. Mark Sirgo is an executive leader with over 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience including the past 13 years as CEO of BioDelivery Sciences, a company focused in pain and addiction medicine. Under Mark's leadership, BDSI went from a preclinical stage to a fully integrated commercial enterprise following the FDA approval of three products during this period. Prior to BDSI, Mark spent 17 years at Glaxo, Glaxo Wellcome and GSK in the areas of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and respiratory drug development. His career includes 6 years in sales and marketing including the management of global sales and marketing for PPD, a contract research organization. Mark has also served on several public company boards including Salix Pharmaceuticals until its sale in 2015.

About RDD Pharma

RDD Pharma is a privately held specialty pharma company focused on fast-track development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for anorectal diseases and lower-gastrointestinal tract disorders. The company has two clinical stage products and two pre-clinical products, all which serve significant unmet needs. RDD-1219 for chronic anal fissure has completed enrollment in a European Phase 3. RDD-0315 for fecal incontinence, an indication for which there is no approved Rx product, has completed a Phase 2a study in Europe. The European Medicines Agency has granted RDD-0315 Orphan Drug status in spinal cord injury patients. An IND was filed in the US on May 30, 2018. Two pre-clinical assets are also in development for pruritus ani and radiation colitis/proctitis.

