RDI Technologies Announces the Launch of Iris Edge: Revolutionizing Vibration Analysis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies, a pioneer in camera-based advanced vibration analysis solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Iris Edge™. This new product is set to transform the field of vibration monitoring by bringing its state-of-the-art Motion Amplification® technology to the IoT world.

Iris Edge™ is a camera-based vibration analysis tool that collects large-scale data and seamlessly transmits it to your IoT platform. Iris Edge™ combines Power over Ethernet (PoE), a pan-tilt mount, and autofocus to make deploying cameras for vibration monitoring easier than ever before while delivering all the benefits of Motion Amplification®.

Iris Edge™ is a camera-based vibration analysis tool that collects large-scale data and seamlessly transmits it to your IoT platform. Iris Edge™ combines Power over Ethernet (PoE), a pan-tilt mount, and autofocus to make deploying cameras for vibration monitoring easier than ever before while delivering all the benefits of Motion Amplification®. With Iris Edge™, users can monitor, trend, alert, diagnose, and troubleshoot an even larger field of view and provide the most flexible, scalable, and easiest deployment method for monitoring your assets. Users will no longer need to contact their assets or even turn them off during installation; they can simply install a camera and monitor everything it can see.

Key Benefits of Iris Edge:

Easy and flexible deployment through PoE, pan-tilt and autofocus

Incorporate the full power of Motion Amplification ® into your IoT strategy

into your IoT strategy Integrate vibration data into data systems through MQTT

Monitor multiple assets with one camera through user defined pan/tilt camera views and virtually unlimited measurement locations

"We are excited to bring Iris Edge™ to the market," said Jeff Hay, CEO of RDI Technologies. "Iris Edge™ is a product that makes deploying camera-based vibration and Motion Amplification® easier than ever. It's a product that our customers have been asking for, specifically to provide a camera that measures vibration, with highly flexible deployment and easy integration with their IoT systems."

Iris Edge™ is more than just a vibration analysis tool; it's a testament to RDI Technologies' mission to deliver cutting-edge camera technology to reliability, predictive maintenance, and test and measurement industrial settings.

For more information on Iris Edge, please visit www.rditechnologies.com or contact us at [email protected].

For the latest news follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About RDI Technologies:

RDI Technologies helps reliability and test and measurement clients in more than 60 countries and 40 industries gain greater speed to insight while reducing risk and cost. Over 700 corporate and government global customers including Google, Nissan, Duke Energy, Newmont, Amazon, Chevron, and US Navy rely on RDI's breakthrough Motion Amplification® platform to see and measure motion previously impossible to visualize by contacting sensors.

SOURCE RDI Technologies