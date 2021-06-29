RDIF: Sputnik V has demonstrated 97.8% efficacy against COVID cases and 100% efficacy against severe cases of COVID in UAE

MOSCOW, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the data of UAE's Ministry of Health on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine confirming its safety and high efficacy during the vaccination campaign.

Efficacy among more than 81,000 subjects who had received both components of Sputnik V was 97.8%. Analysis is based on the data collected by June 8, 2021.

The Russian vaccine was also fully (100%) effective against severe cases of COVID.

Vaccination data indicates high safety of Sputnik V:

No severe adverse events associated with vaccination;

No cases of hospitalization after vaccination:

No deaths related to the vaccination;

No cerebral vein thrombosis (CVT) cases after vaccination;

No cases of myocarditis reported.

Sputnik V was registered in UAE in January 2021 under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said:

"Sputnik V complies with the highest healthcare standards while demonstrating safety and efficacy during the vaccination in UAE. Sputnik V is one of the best COVID vaccines in the world as confirmed by data from Argentina, Serbia, San-Marino, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and other countries. Administering the Russian vaccine helps create durable immunity among the population and provides for lifting the restrictions and returning to normal life."

Sputnik V has a number of key advantages:

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V.

The storage temperature of Sputnik V at +2+8 C means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.

The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling RUB 2.1 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140939/Russian_Direct_Investment_Fund_Logo.jpg

For additional information contact:

Alexey Urazov

Russian Direct Investment Fund

Director for External Communications

Mobile: +7 915 312 76 65

E-mail: [email protected]



Andrew Leach / Maria Shiryaevskaya

Hudson Sandler

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

SOURCE Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)