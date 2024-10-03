RDK and MediaTek Unveil New Hardware Reference Platform for Wi-Fi 7 Broadband CPE

New reference board to enable operators, CPE manufacturers, and app developers to easily and rapidly test and launch next-gen RDK-B routers, gateways, and applications





PARIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the annual NetworkX conference, RDK Management and MediaTek unveiled a new RDK-B hardware reference platform designed to enable broadband operators, CPE manufacturers, and app developers to rapidly test and launch new Wi-Fi 7 RDK-B routers and gateways. By combining open-source hardware powered by MediaTek with RDK's open-source software, companies now have an easy-to-use platform to accelerate their RDK-B development and deployment efforts.

RDK is an open-source software solution deployed on more than 100 million devices that standardizes core functions used in broadband and video devices. For broadband specifically, RDK-B provides core functionalities including device management, telemetry, Wi-Fi services, Ethernet access, IPv6 transitioning and more that work across all major network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). By packaging and open sourcing these functions in a single standard software stack, service providers can develop, deploy, and manage a consistent set of broadband services across SoCs and OEMs for use across their networks and geographic footprints.

"This new open reference hardware, powered by MediaTek, gives the RDK community a powerful new tool to innovate with next-gen broadband applications and services atop of RDK-B," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "By leveraging both open-source software and open-source hardware, companies can accelerate their RDK development and deployment initiatives in an easier and more frictionless way. MediaTek is recognized for delivering cost-effective and high-quality SoC solutions, and we're very grateful for their efforts to bring this compelling new RDK-B reference board to the RDK community."

"As a global leader in wireless connectivity, MediaTek's collaboration with RDK Management underscores our commitment to driving Wi-Fi 7 technology to more markets like the open-source community," said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President, Intelligent Connectivity Business Unit at MediaTek. "We strive to provide the fastest, most reliable and always-on Wi-Fi performance, which is ideal for the MediaTek Filogic 880 tri-band platform as the chosen solution on the Banana Pi-R4 Wi-Fi 7 router reference design. This will not only enable us to reach a broader developer base in the open-source community, but it will also allow easy access for operators, manufacturers and developers who seek to adopt open-source software with the latest connectivity features."

Technical Specs

The new Banana Pi BPI-R4 router board gateway is powered by MediaTek Filogic 880 SoC. It provides a unique single-chip MLO (Multi-link operation) architecture that optimizes performance in Wi-Fi 7 networks designed to dramatically lower latency compared to alternatives. The BPI-RF router also includes:

4 GB DDR4 (Double Data Rate 4 Random Access Memory) RAM

8 GB eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard)

128 MB SPI-NAND (Serial Peripheral Interface NAND) flash

MicroSD card slot and 1x M.2 KEY-M (PCI-Express 3.0 x1) for NVMe SSDsn (Non-Volatile Memory Express Solid-State Drives)

Network interfaces include 2x 10Gb SFP (Small Form-factor Pluggable); 4x GbE(Gigabit Ethernet); plus support for 4G/5G nano SIM cards with M.2 B-Key (USB 3.2) for a cellular adapter card and 26-pin GPIO (General-Purpose Input/Output) for expansion and customization opportunities

iPA (Integrated Power Amplifier) Network Interface Card fits the 2x mini-PCI-E slots on the rear side of the board. It contains Filogic chips providing 2.4GHz (4T4R) 5GHz (4T4R) and 6GHz (4T5R), plus dedicated SM/DFS Spectrum Management/Dynamic Frequency Selection) antenna

MediaTek's unique 4T5R platform allows for improved Receive Diversity and supports MRC (Multiple Receive Combining) that boosts 6GHz band throughput and range

The Banana Pi reference board is available to purchase online at Amazon.com, and the newest RDK-B software code to flash onto the device will be available in Q4 2024. More information about RDK is at www.rdkcental.com.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open-source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open-source software solution that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. Deployed on more than 100 million devices, RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 600 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

