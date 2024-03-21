RDK Joins Wireless Broadband Alliance to Collaborate on Home Wi-Fi and IoT Initiatives for Broadband Operators

- RDK Management joins WBA to further align efforts across service providers, CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, and system integrators

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RDK Management (RDK) today announced that it has joined the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) and that the two organizations' members plan to collaborate on industry-wide initiatives such as Operator Managed Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 7, and IoT. RDK and WBA share many common members across broadband operators and technology companies that are committed to deploying RDK for Broadband (RDK-B).

RDK and WBA to Collaborate on Home Wi-Fi and IoT

RDK is an open-source software solution deployed on more than 100 million devices that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. With RDK, device provisioning, data diagnostics, reporting, and telemetry are consistent across all RDK software profiles, enabling service providers to manage video, broadband and cameras/IoT devices in a uniform way. For broadband, RDK-B provides carrier-grade core functionalities including device management, IoT gateway services, telemetry, Wi-Fi services, Ethernet access, IPv6 transitioning and more that works across all major network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL, and Fixed Wireless Access. By packaging and open sourcing all these functions in a single standard software stack, service providers can develop, deploy, and manage a consistent set of broadband services across SoCs and OEMs for use across their networks and geographic footprints.

The Wireless Broadband Alliance is a global industry body dedicated to improving Wi-Fi standards and services. WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. A recent example of such work, of particular relevance to the RDK community, is the WBA's working group and recent technical paper, "Operator Managed Wi-Fi: Reference Architecture and Requirements", which outlines a new operator-managed Wi-Fi (OMWi) reference architecture. The proposed framework combines multiple available standards to streamline Wi-Fi data collection, Wi-Fi management, configuration, and optimization of home networks, simplifying the analysis and decision-making process for carriers.

"The RDK community and the WBA share a common commitment to enable interoperability and innovation across the ecosystem of companies supporting today's broadband service providers," said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "The coordination between RDK's open-source community of more than 600 companies, and leading industry organizations such as the WBA, is necessary to identify and address common technical challenges. By working together, we can enable service providers to spend more of their own efforts and resources on customer-facing applications and services that drive business results."

"At the WBA, part of our core mission is to help move the industry forward by enabling collaborative opportunities for our members to enhance the Wi-Fi experience, and further aligning with RDK is an important part of that overall commitment," said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance. "While we have different areas of focus, our organization's efforts are highly complementary, and we look forward to supporting our respective member companies as they work on broadband initiatives that span the interests of both of our communities."

Each year, the RDK and WBA host industry events for their members around the globe. For the upcoming annual RDK Global Summit scheduled for September 17 in Amsterdam, Tiago Rodrigues will join Jason Briggs on a special discussion about the collaboration of industry bodies, standards, and open-source communities. Additional information about RDK and upcoming RDK events is available at www.rdkcentral.com . More details about WBA and WBA events are available at https://wballiance.com/.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open-source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open-source software solution that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. Deployed on more than 100 million devices, RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 600 companies including CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com .

About the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA's mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.

WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.

Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks, Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Intel, Reliance Jio, Turk Telekom, and Viasat.

Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:

www.twitter.com/wballiance

http://www.facebook.com/WirelessBroadbandAlliance

https://www.linkedin.com/company/2919934/

SOURCE RDK Management, LLC