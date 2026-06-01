RDP Allocates $20 Million in NMTCs for New Great Plains Food Bank Facility

FARGO, N.D., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Development Partners LLC awarded $20 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation to Great Plains Food Bank to support construction of its future statewide distribution center in Fargo, North Dakota. Financing will help complete construction without delay while avoiding unnecessary strain on the food bank's day-to-day operational resources. Other NMTC project partners include Chase New Markets Corp. allocating $3,350,000, Chase (Investor).

"Rural Development Partners is proud to support this impactful organization. Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota's only food bank. The new facility will ensure their ongoing ability to fight food insecurity and reach more individuals in need across their vast service area," said Dan Helgeson, CEO of Rural Development Partners.

New Markets Tax Credits Expand Food Bank Distribution Facilities Improving Rural & Urban Healthy Food Access Post this

In 2025, Great Plains Food Bank reported an increase in food insecurity across the region, surpassing record levels seen during the pandemic. In response to the growing need, construction is underway on a new 70,500 SF distribution center to strengthen and expand the organization's statewide operations. The facility will feature expanded freezer and cooler capacity, additional loading docks, and space to accommodate up to 100 volunteers at a time. The new facility will increase capacity and double the number of pounds that can be distributed, creating space for expanded partnerships, reach, and efficient service to rural and urban communities in their region.

"We are incredibly grateful to Rural Development Partners and our New Markets Tax Credit partners for helping move this project forward," said Ann Prifrel, CEO of Great Plains Food Bank. "As food insecurity continues to impact families and communities across our region at alarming rates, this new distribution center will strengthen our ability to expand access to nutritious food, and serve more people, more often across the region for years to come while helping us meet both today's needs and tomorrow's challenges."

Through the New Markets Tax Credit program structure, Great Plains Food Bank is expected to receive approximately $4.5 million in additional project support upon successful completion and repayment of the financing arrangement. Those funds will be reinvested into the project. Great Plains Food Bank expects to begin operating from the new facility in fall of 2027.

About the Great Plains Food Bank

Now in its 43rd year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota's only food bank. Its partner network includes 205 food pantries, shelters, meal sites, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 104 communities across North Dakota and Clay County, MN. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 256 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a partner food bank of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network.

Rural Development Partners LLC

Rural Development Partners is a Community Development Entity with a national service area eligible to apply for an annual allocation of Federal New Markets Tax Credits. From 2004 through 2026, RDP has won fourteen NMTC awards from the US Treasury totaling $906.7 million. Funding has helped 59 businesses and nonprofits expand to provide quality jobs, economic impacts, and healthy food access in underserved communities. RDP seeks to serve and partner with businesses, non-profits, communities, and government entities that share their mission to build public-private partnerships for catalytic job growth and healthy food access in rural America. Learn more about RDP and the NMTC program by visiting our website, or social media platforms at Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Rural Development Partners