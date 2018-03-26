RDS Advance Notice of Q1 2018 Results Announcement

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  On Thursday, April 26th at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2018. 

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.

