RDS Advance Notice of Q1 2018 Results Announcement

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 26th at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2018.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor .