RDS Advance Notice of Q2 2018 Results Announcement

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)
Notice of Results
On Thursday July 26th at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2018.
These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.
For enquiries please contact:
Shell Media Relations:
+44(0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations:
+31(0)70-377-4540
or +1-832-337-2034
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
Share this article