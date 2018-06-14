RDS Advance Notice of Q2 2018 Results Announcement

Royal Dutch Shell plc

08:23 ET

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B)

Notice of Results  

On Thursday July 26th at 07.00 BST (08.00 CEST and 02.00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its second quarter results and second quarter interim dividend announcement for 2018.  

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investor.

Shell Media Relations:
+44(0)207-934-5550

Shell Investor Relations:
+31(0)70-377-4540
or +1-832-337-2034

