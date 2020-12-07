RDS Logistics Group Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence

FONTANA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RDS Logistics Group , (Rail Delivery Services) celebrates its 40th anniversary with aggressive growth plans in the Southern California market. RDS added to its full suite of trucking and logistics management services to provide more inclusive logistics service offerings to its growing customer base across the United States. RDS continues to help move businesses forward with award winning intermodal drayage, cross dock, customized trucking solutions, and now has added local/regional truck load and brokerage services to bolster its blue-chip portfolio of service offerings.

"My wife Judi and I started Rail Delivery Services in 1981, and we're proud to have grown it to be the oldest and the best intermodal motor carrier in California," said Greg Stefflre, co-founder and vice chairman of RDS. "However, as we have grown, we have systemically expanded from intermodal drayage into other related logistics functions to more comprehensively serve our customer needs, and we needed to better tell our story."

Among the new service offerings, will be the addition of 22 doors to its south building cross dock facility in Fontana making the eighty-eight (88) dock high doors one of the largest of such facilities in the Inland Empire. With the main complex completely built-out, RDS has acquired a six (6) acre site one block off Interstate 10 and only seven miles from our main facility, with plans to build a 90-door state of the art cross dock facility to be opened in 2022.

Greg Sanders, a 30-year logistics veteran, serves as CEO and is charged with leading the expansion efforts. Sanders has held executive roles at Landstar, Schneider, Geodis, and Redwood Logistics. Sanders most recently served as CEO of ITS Logistics in Reno, NV.

"This expansion of our service offerings, coupled with a new brand that better represents how we help our customers, will further solidify RDS Logistics Group as the go-to player out west," Sanders said. "It's all about people and execution and Greg and Judi have built an excellent company as a platform for our next evolution of growth."

In November, RDS announced the addition of Debbie Thomas to its executive team, serving as Vice President of Logistics Services. Ms. Thomas, who brings 20 years of operational leadership experience from the retail distribution sector, most recently served as Sr. Director of Distribution for VF Corporation – overseeing a 1.2 million sf. facility in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Sanders stated, "We were fortunate to find Debbie to lead our cross dock expansion efforts. I am very excited to have her on our team."

Earlier this year, the company transformed in a rebrand from Rail Delivery Services to RDS Logistics Group to better reflect the company's growing number of service offerings to new and existing customers.

RDS Logistics Group is a third-party logistics company operating out of Southern California since 1981. RDS helps move businesses forward with custom, innovative solutions within an ever-evolving list of logistics services, including intermodal, drayage and cross-dock, dedicated trucking and yard management, brokerage, local/regional truckload and small haul trucking. Judi, Sharon Brooks and Greg Stefflre originally founded RDS as Rail Delivery Services and have watched a small company grow into the multi service and national logistics partner it has become today. For business inquiries, contact Executive Assistant Raeme Castillo at 909-355-4117.

