RDSOLUTIONS UNVEILS REBRAND AND COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE SUITE TO OPTIMIZE RETAIL PERFORMANCE AND CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

RDSolutions, formerly known as RetailData, today announced the launch of its rebrand, reflecting the company's commitment to helping manufacturers and retailers achieve brand excellence by optimizing all customer touch points across the shopper journey. The rebrand, which includes a refreshed visual identity and a new website, highlights RDSolutions' extensive capabilities in optimizing customer experiences and streamlining retail operations.

"Our rebrand is more than a new look—it's about uniting our capabilities to help retailers and manufacturers achieve brand excellence across every channel and all stores," said Jacob Blondin, CEO of RDSolutions. "With the shopping journey more complex than ever and countless brand-causal metrics to track, we simplify it by capturing the data, integrating it into our intelligence platform, and driving real-time issue identification and rapid on-the-ground resolution."

Comprehensive Solutions for a Complex Retail Landscape

RDSolutions combines RetailData's on-the-ground data collection and retail operations expertise with the power of the Intrics Intelligence Platform, delivering a comprehensive solution for achieving brand excellence. The platform ingests billions of data points each week, monitoring brand-critical metrics across every city in North America and all e-commerce channels.

Customizable to a client's every need and integrated with RDSolutions' large-scale in-store and online operations teams for near-real-time action, it empowers retailers and manufacturers to make micro-level decisions. Visit www.rdsolutions.io to explore how the intelligence platform works alongside other key solutions designed to drive brand excellence, including successful product launches and optimizing product-facing.

This comprehensive approach empowers manufacturers and retailers to make informed, data-backed decisions that drive growth and strengthen their customer relationships.

Exclusive Activation Events to Foster Retail Innovation

To celebrate the rebrand, RDSolutions recently hosted a private dinner event with senior leaders from top retail brands. Held at Groceryshop in Las Vegas, the event offered a collaborative platform for industry executives to exchange ideas on the future of retail and explore how RDSolutions' advanced data capabilities can deliver measurable improvements in customer engagement and operational efficiency.

We shared the keys to a successful product launch, ensuring promotional success and maximizing competitive advantage using speed and cross-functional collaboration. With 39% of Global Retail sales expected to be digitally influenced, retailers will need to innovate to ensure excellence at every touch point.

"The dinner event was an opportunity for us to connect more deeply with our clients and partners," said Lee Kallman, Chief Commercial Officer of RDSolutions. "We gained valuable insights that will shape our ongoing innovation and service offerings."

Looking Forward: Thought Leadership and Strategic Initiatives

In the months ahead, RDSolutions will continue to drive thought leadership with new content initiatives, including webinars, interactive social media campaigns, and educational resources to equip manufacturers and retailers with practical strategies for overcoming retail challenges.

Call to Action: Explore the Future of Retail with RDSolutions

RDSolutions invites manufacturers and retailers to explore its newly launched website, www.rdsolutions.io , and follow its LinkedIn page for the latest updates and insights. Retailers looking to enhance their operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction are encouraged to reach out to RDSolutions for a personalized consultation.

For further information or media inquiries, please contact Courtney Cook at [email protected] or visit the RDSolutions website.

About RDSolutions

RDSolutions is a leading provider of retail data and customer experience optimization, offering comprehensive solutions that empower manufacturers and retailers to take action. By delivering real-time data insights and rapid on-the-ground retail operations, RDSolutions enables clients to achieve brand excellence and strengthen brand loyalty. Headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia, and part of the Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) family of companies, RDSolutions serves manufacturers and retailers across North America.

SOURCE RDSolutions