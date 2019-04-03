RDX Announces Availability of G5 Database-as-a-Service Software Platform

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RDX, one of the largest independent providers of managed database and cloud services, today announced availability of the G5 database-as-a-service (DBaaS) software platform. Developed by recently acquired ClearDB, G5 is a software-delivery platform that combines automation and provisioning capabilities to give subscribers unprecedented control, visibility and cost management over their DBaaS implementations in the public cloud. G5 supports all major cloud platforms (including AWS and Azure) and commercial and open source databases, including Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL and PostgreSQL.

When enterprises migrate databases to the cloud, they typically must execute hundreds of tasks over a period of weeks, just to get a single database working properly. With its automation capabilities, G5 condenses that process to 20 minutes or less, while providing additional comprehensive management capabilities. G5 also enables database management across multiple clouds, through a single user interface.

"Nobody has built a multi-cloud, multi-database service delivery platform like G5 – it is the first of its kind, and ideally suited to the growing DBaaS trend," said Cashton Coleman, chief technology officer of ClearDB, an RDX company. "Mid-market companies and large enterprises alike need this kind of functionality to eliminate DBaaS tradeoffs – now they can benefit from far greater ease-of-use, control, and operational standardization over their database environments in the cloud than was possible in their traditional on-premise deployments."

The G5 Platform gives database administrators an easy way to manage and optimize their DBaaS implementations, providing capabilities including:

Comprehensive real-time provisioning for activating and deactivating services.

Integrated backup functionality.

Detailed billing and reporting, enabling subscribers to accurately bill back different database users, projects and departments for their actual consumption of resources.

Management and tuning functionality through existing database management tools.

System telemetry, fault detection, failover capabilities and more.

Configurable deployment templates for internal company IT catalogs.

"As more enterprises seek to move their mission-critical databases to the public cloud, platforms like G5 will be required to ensure that these deployments deliver performance, availability and resiliency commensurate with traditional on-premise implementations," said William Fellows, founder and research director of The 451 Group. "The challenge of managing both cloud infrastructure and databases is a new one for most enterprises - automated platforms like G5 can greatly diminish the time, effort and learning curve required to master these new domains, so organizations can realize the efficiency and agility benefits of the cloud without making tradeoffs."

G5 is available through customers' existing cloud subscriptions, or can be hosted by RDX as a DBaaS service. The platform is generally available now. For more information, visit the ClearDB website.

About RDX

Founded in 1994, RDX is one of the largest independent providers of database infrastructure, data management and cloud management services in North America. The Company provides 24x7 managed services to hundreds of clients, both on premise and in the public cloud. RDX supports a wide range of cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Oracle DB Cloud; database environments including Oracle, SQL Server, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB; and operating systems including Windows and all major UNIX/Linux offerings. For over two decades, RDX has helped hundreds of organizations lower support costs while increasing data infrastructure performance and availability. RDX's expert staff of highly-trained professionals is backed by a delivery organization that has continuously improved and enhanced its operations throughout its history. More information is available at https://www.rdx.com.

