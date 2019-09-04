RDX Announces New Executive Leadership Team

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RDX, one of the largest independent IT infrastructure, cloud and database administration managed service providers, today announced the appointment of a new executive leadership team composed of three seasoned industry veterans. Mark Clayman, former President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TriCore Solutions (acquired by Rackspace in 2017), has been named CEO. Gina Murphy, former Senior Vice President and General Manager of application services at Rackspace, will serve as RDX's President and Chief Operating Officer. Art Green, also formerly with TriCore Solutions, will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"Whether you are connected to RDX as a customer, employee, investor or board member, these are extremely exciting times," said Buddy Flerl, Chairman of the Board at RDX. "We have been working very hard in partnership with the team at Madison Dearborn Partners to identify and attract the very best talent to help us execute on our ambitious strategy of building the market's most dynamic cloud managed service provider. With the addition of Gina, Art and Mark, we know we are continuing to progress in that direction."

"With the backing of Madison Dearborn Partners and the support from our board of directors, we plan to accelerate the company's transition into a next-generation cloud service provider," said Clayman. "Our goal as an executive team is to take the company to the next level by making it the single source of managed IT services with a global delivery model across all computing platforms. Because the three of us have been working together for so long, we will be able to hit the ground running, working closely with the existing team - which has achieved so much success already - to enable our customers to become leaders in their own industries by leveraging technology."

About RDX

Founded in 1994, RDX is one of the largest independent providers of database infrastructure, data management and cloud management services in North America. The Company provides 24x7 managed services to hundreds of clients, both on-premise and in the public cloud. RDX supports a wide range of cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and Oracle DB Cloud; database environments including Oracle, SQL Server, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB; and operating systems including Windows and all major UNIX/Linux offerings. For over two decades, RDX has helped hundreds of organizations lower support costs while increasing data infrastructure performance and availability. RDX's expert staff of highly-trained professionals is backed by a delivery organization that has continuously improved and enhanced its operations throughout its history. More information is available at https://www.rdx.com.

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP), based in Chicago, is a leading private equity investment firm in the United States. Since MDP's formation in 1992, the firm has raised seven funds with aggregate capital of approximately $23 billion and has completed approximately 145 investments. MDP is currently investing out of its most recent fund, $4.4 billion MDCP Fund VII, in businesses across a broad spectrum of industries, including telecom, media and technology (TMT) services; health care; basic industries; business and government software and services; and financial and transaction services. For more information, please visit https://www.mdcp.com.

