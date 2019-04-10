RDX Expands Largest Online Marketplace for Oracle to AWS Cloud Migration

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RDX, one of the largest independent providers of managed database and cloud services, today announced that clckwrk Ltd., an RDX company, has expanded the largest online marketplace for Oracle database to AWS Cloud migration tools. With a wide range of pre-configured images optimized to run on AWS and proven in deployments across hundreds of customers, organizations can save time and money when moving their on-premise Oracle environments to the AWS cloud.

With these images, which can be purchased on the AWS marketplace, companies of all sizes can quickly launch new database workloads or migrate from on-premise to the cloud using existing licenses. clckwrk recently expanded the marketplace to offer more than 100 images, which can be used to easily provision virtual servers, or instances, running databases on AWS, allowing busy IT staffs to accelerate their cloud migration projects. The images come pre-installed with documentation, and require no changes to a company's existing support process. These tools empower the IT team to confidently take charge of their Oracle migration.

"Many IT staffs are stretched thin, so going through the painstaking process of migrating Oracle to the cloud, even as a pilot project, is just not feasible. A helping hand is just what is needed," said Peter Castello, clckwrk GM. "The clckwrk marketplace gives these organizations a way to leverage the knowledge of their internal team and the best practice from a partner to dramatically accelerate Oracle cloud migrations in a truly cost-effective way, from test straight through to production. And, clckwrk can also provide assistance for those who would like the help of a partner for their Oracle migration."

Cloud migration projects continue to be a high priority for many companies. According to a recent cloud usage survey conducted by data virtualizations company Denodo, 36 percent of organizations are currently in the process of migrating their data infrastructure to the cloud, while nearly 20 percent are in advanced stages of implementation.

Recently, RDX announced the acquisitions of Clckwrk Limited, a London-based provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud migration, implementation and management services; and ClearDB, a cloud Database-as-a-Service provider. With these acquisitions, the company has expanded its portfolio of services to accommodate a wide range of IT modernization initiatives, focused on helping organizations become more agile and resilient through the adoption of cloud environments for their enterprise databases and applications.

About RDX

Founded in 1994, RDX is one of the largest independent providers of database infrastructure, data management and cloud management services in North America. The Company provides 24x7 managed services to hundreds of clients, both on premise and in the public cloud. RDX supports a wide range of cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Oracle DB Cloud; database environments including Oracle, SQL Server, MYSQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB; and operating systems including Windows and all major UNIX/Linux offerings. For over two decades, RDX has helped hundreds of organizations lower support costs while increasing data infrastructure performance and availability. RDX's expert staff of highly-trained professionals is backed by a delivery organization that has continuously improved and enhanced its operations throughout its history. More information is available at https://www.rdx.com.

