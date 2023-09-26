RE+ 2023: The Largest Clean Energy Event in North America attracts 40K attendees

News provided by

RE+ Events

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE+ 2023, the premier clean energy event, marked a historic milestone as it brought together 40,000 attendees and 1,350+ exhibitors from around the globe to Las Vegas, September 11-14. With an outstanding lineup of speakers, innovative products and services, and immersive experiences, RE+ 2023 showcased its position as the pinnacle event of the industry.

Continue Reading

This year's Opening General Session featured opening remarks from U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), followed by the much-anticipated debut of RE+ Tonight, a new "talk show" hosted by Kal Penn, actor, Former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and host of Getting Warmer; Van Jones, CNN Host and President of Magic Labs Media; Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO, EDP Renewables North America; and Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America.

"This year's RE+ event was nothing short of extraordinary, as we welcomed a record-breaking 40,000 attendees and over 1,350 exhibitors. RE+ 2023 continues to be the focal point for the entire clean energy industry community," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO, RE+ Events. "As the event organizers, we are proud to be a catalyst for change and innovation."

RE+ 2023 at-a-glance

  • 40,000 attendees (48% larger than 2022)
  • 7,500+ international attendees
  • 1,350+ exhibitors (69% larger than 2022)
  • 370 education sessions

Highlights

Expo Hall - RE+ 2023 hosted its largest expo hall ever, featuring Tesla, QCells North America, Sungrow, Panasonic, SPAN, Baja Carports, Anza, Rosendin Electric, Scheider Electric, Nel Hydrogen, Carhartt Company Gear, and over 1,350 more in attendance.

Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) Final - Horizon Educational hosted the H2GP series in which students from around the globe constructed, designed, and raced model fuel cell powered cars. The winning team, Oakwood Pink, hailed from Los Angeles.

American-Made Program - Powered by the U.S. DOE, with support from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the American-made Program saw a live demo day, followed by an announcement of prize winners – ReJoule's Second-Life Solar Team and Latimer Controls. Each won $500k.

Live microgrid with embedded energy storage – EMerge Alliance, in collaboration with several partners, conducted a live demonstration, complete with an "Unplugging Ceremony," of a residential microgrid.

RE+ Tech drew large crowds – This event-within-an-event showcased scientific and technical content from industry leaders to an engaged audience. Organizations such as Fluence, Idaho National Lab, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, NREL, U.S. DOE, and more drove key discussions.

RE+ 2024 will be held September 9-12 in Anaheim, CA. Learn more at re-plus.com. For all RE+ Events visit re-plus.events.

About RE+

RE+ 2023 brings the modern energy industry together to foster a cleaner future. As the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry—boasting 40,000 attendees--RE+ is comprised of Solar Power International (SPI) and Energy Storage International (ESI) and brings together an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities. RE+ also incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry, including hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, and wind energy.

About RE+ Events

RE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ 2023 (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events with a focus on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

For media inquiries, contact Tim Morris at tmorris@re-plus.com

SOURCE RE+ Events

Also from this source

A six-hour, hydrogen-fueled `endurance race`

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.