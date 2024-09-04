RE+ 24 Features 40,000 Clean Energy Professionals, 1,300 Exhibitors, 370 Educational Seminars During 20th Anniversary Event, September 9-12, Anaheim

North America's Largest Clean Energy Event Unites Decision-Makers in Solar, Energy Storage, EVs, Wind, Hydrogen While Offering Innovations, Education, and Power Networking

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 -- RE+, the leading force in the clean energy event industry – doubling attendance in four years – is celebrating its 20th anniversary event, RE+ 24, September 9-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center & Campus.

RE+ retains its distinction as the only clean energy event to unite decision-makers and leaders in solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, and wind energy. The event will encompass 40,000 attendees, 1,300 exhibitors and 370 educational seminars.

RE+ 24 exhibits, educational sessions and more than 500 speakers will span a wide breadth of topics and sectors. Examples include artificial intelligence, the rise of microgrids, the legislative outlook, green collar workforce, domestic manufacturing and supply chain, agrivoltaics, underserved clean energy communities, clean tech capital, the latest products and technologies and much more. Government departments represented include the U.S. Department of Energy, Department of the Treasury, Department of Commerce, Customs and Border Protection, Office of the National Cyber Director, and others.

"Our first show was held in San Francisco with 60 exhibitors and in 2024 we will be at capacity as we fill the entire Anaheim Convention Center and public spaces in adjacent hotels with clean energy professionals, speakers, exhibits, and education sessions," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO, RE+ Events.

Program highlights include the following:

"RE+ Today – From Our Kitchen Tables to the Grid" – Padma Lakshmi, Emmy Award-nominated Host and Executive Producer of Hulu's Taste the Nation and Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program – will host a "morning show" with a panel discussing how to best ensure communities have access to clean, safe, and resilient power. Unique perspectives include Suzy Macke, a line worker for Duke Energy; Cody Two Bears, a leader in the tribal energy space; Dan Shugar, CEO, Nextracker.

The Master Speaker Series and Concurrent Education Sessions – Sample Topics Include:

Will AI Save the Grid





TechTalk: Integration Challenges with New Technologies: How AI-Grid Analytics Can Improve Stability and Reliability





Mobilizing Risk-Tolerant Capital to Lead the Energy Transition: A Fireside Chat with Alex Honnold and Gary Hayes





IRA+: What's New in the IRA Era





Partnering for Power: Tech, Utilities, and the Built Environment

Confirmed Master Speakers include:

Alex Honnold , Founder, Philanthropist & Professional Athlete, Honnold Foundation





, Founder, Philanthropist & Professional Athlete, Honnold Foundation Jigar Shah , Director, Department of Energy Loans Program Office





, Director, Department of Energy Loans Program Office Mary Powell, CEO and Director, Sunrun





Patti Poppe, CEO, PG&E





Kelsey Tamborrino , Energy Reporter, POLITICO





, Energy Reporter, POLITICO and more

For more information and to register for RE+ 24, please visit re-plus.com. Registration is now open.

About RE+

RE+ 24 brings the modern energy industry together to foster a cleaner future and marks its 20th year as the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry. What began as Solar Power International (SPI) has evolved into RE+, uniting an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities. Today, RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across the clean energy industry including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, and wind energy. Developed by the nation's leading solar energy organizations, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), RE+ reflects an ongoing entrepreneurial approach to renewing best practices across the clean energy landscape as the marketplace evolves.

