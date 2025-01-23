Re-Bath Franchisee Reinvests in the Brand with New Signed Agreement in Northeastern Tennessee

Industry Veteran Continues His American Dream and Expands into Thriving Tri-Cities Market, Ushering in New Era of Growth Across the Region

TRI-CITIES, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath , one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises, is excited to announce a signed franchise agreement for the Tri-Cities region. As Tennessee continues to rank among the nation's fastest-growing states in population and franchise unit growth , multi-unit franchisee Nassif Harb, sees the Tri-Cities as an ideal market to expand his portfolio and bring his industry expertise to new customers.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Current Franchisee, Nassif Harb:

Before joining Re-Bath, Harb worked as a service provider for Lowe's and Home Depot, managing multiple crews for flooring, kitchen, and bathroom remodels. While at Home Depot, Harb became familiar with the Re-Bath brand, sparking his interest in the franchise opportunity.

Harb purchased his first Re-Bath in Knoxville four years ago. He decided to reinvest in the brand due to the strong support from the corporate team, the growth potential in new markets like Tri-Cities, and the opportunity for his three children to take on larger roles in the family business. Currently, his oldest daughter, Mary, serves as Chief Financial Officer for Re-Bath Knoxville; his son, Reem, heads the marketing department for the franchise; and his son, Andy, a licensed general contractor, ensures that all work meets industry standards.

A Palestinian immigrant from Ramallah, Harb moved to Knoxville in 2006 with little more than a desire for freedom and a better life. Despite the challenges, he worked his way into the home remodeling industry and is now looking to expand his Re-Bath footprint in Tennessee and beyond.

"My goal has always been to be a business owner, and Re-Bath's proven franchise model has been instrumental in helping me live out the American dream," said Harb. "The Tri-Cities area is an untapped market with tremendous growth potential, and I'm excited to get my kids more involved as we expand into this new market. With Re-Bath's corporate support, I'm confident that we will be successful in the Tri-Cities area and my children will be well-positioned to eventually take over our family business."

The southeast region is the largest franchise market with approximately 248,000 franchise businesses and an output of $268.2 billion, and presents a great opportunity for aspiring franchisees. Re-Bath hopes to build on this momentum and fill available territories throughout the country. Hot markets include California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

"With Nassif's extensive industry experience and his proven commitment to excellence, I have no doubt he will thrive in the Tri-Cities area and drive growth in this new market," said Brad Hiller, CEO of Re-Bath. "His dedication to quality and providing top-tier customer experiences aligns with Re-Bath's core values, and we're excited to see him share his expertise with even more homeowners in need of bathroom renovations."

As one of the largest bathroom remodeling companies in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide.

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath earned the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 Franchise 500® , the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 and No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's 2024 Top 500 Nationals List .

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150

