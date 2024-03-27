Re-Bath Inks Signed Agreement in Miami with Existing Franchisee, Expands Florida Portfolio

America's Premier Bathroom Remodeler Expands Regional Growth While Validating Franchise Opportunity

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a signed agreement in Florida that will cover Miami and all surrounding communities in Dade County. Re-Bath currently has 11 locations operating in Florida and is set to venture into even more new markets within the state, and throughout the East Coast. With large retailer partnerships contributing to the brand's growth and market share gains driving a nearly 31% YOY increase in systemwide sales, prospective franchisees are flocking to the Re-Bath franchise opportunity.

Spearheading the brand's expansion across Florida is experienced franchisee Joel Dichi, who has been with the brand since July 2020. After earning his master's degree from Stanford University, Dichi started a franchise brand in his native country of Venezuela, which grew on an international scale to more than 500 locations. He and his wife then moved to Miami to diversify their portfolio and began purchasing properties for renovation. This new venture grew rapidly, adding to their business success. When COVID hit, Dichi decided that it was time for his next investment, so he purchased two existing Re-Bath locations in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Over the past two years, Dichi has flourished within the brand, earning recognition as Rookie of the Year in 2022 for his exceptional achievement in growing sales sixfold across his locations. With the franchise brand's proven track record, Dichi has chosen to expand his presence in Florida, reflecting in his confidence in Re-Bath's continued growth and success.

"There is tremendous potential for growth in Florida, and my team and I are committed to bringing Re-Bath's exceptional services to Miami and the surrounding areas," said Dichi. "The demand for high-quality bathroom remodeling solutions is evident, and we are excited to leverage Re-Bath's proven business model to meet this need while contributing to the brand's continued success in the area."

With development surging across the region, Re-Bath is looking for entrepreneurs who are ready to stake their claim in the home improvement industry. With two additional territories available in Florida, including Gainesville and Tallahassee, company leadership has identified the state as a prime area for growth in addition to several other Southeast territories including Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jackson, Mississippi and Tri-Cities, Tennessee.

"With Joel's business acumen and extensive experience in the franchise industry, there is no doubt he will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Re-Bath team," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "This agreement underscores our confidence in the strength of Re-Bath's franchise model and our dedication to providing homeowners with top-notch solutions for their bathroom renovation needs."

The impressive growth achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath recently earned the No. 192 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath also ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized as No. 1 in the "Best Bathroom Renovations" category on Bob Vila's Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking.

The franchise is building on this momentum for repeated success throughout 2024, with a goal of awarding 17 additional franchises in the year ahead that will grow its unit count to more than 150.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com/ or call 888-454-8842.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

