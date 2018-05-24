Re-Bath Launches First-Ever Corporate Owned Location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

"It is an exciting time at Re-Bath as we evolve in order to better assist our great franchisees," said Brad Hiller, CEO of Re-Bath. "The opportunity for corporate to get in on the ground level will aid in our understanding of franchisees and their needs. Additionally, this endeavor will allow corporate to vet new products and system initiatives that will support franchise locations. We continue to expand our footprint, improve operations system wide and emphasize franchise growth."

Re-Bath will be assuming ownership of the previously franchised location, Re-Bath of Southern Louisiana, which operated in the Baton Rouge market for 13 years. This transition into owning and operating a location will include former owner, Christy Beard, who will join the corporate location as interim general manager. Re-Bath looks to establish a new showroom and hire a sales team, allowing customers better access to Re-Bath for their design and remodeling needs.

"Baton Rouge has been in the Re-Bath family for many years," Hiller said. "Southern Louisiana embraced Re-Bath for our exceptional service and top-of-the-line products. Now, Re-Bath returns to Baton Rouge in order to continue that great service, meet the remodeling needs of the area and establish an insightful corporate resource."

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility in your bathroom or a full bathroom remodel, Re-Bath takes the headache out of bathroom remodeling. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors.

Re-Bath continues to seek strategic franchise partners to grow its footprint nationwide. To learn more about franchising with Re-Bath, visit http://www.rebathfranchise.com/

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise located in more than 100 cities across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging accessibility and safety solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to full bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, demolition, and installation. Re-Bath manufactures its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, kmcnamara@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/re-bath-launches-first-ever-corporate-owned-location-in-baton-rouge-louisiana-300654354.html

SOURCE Re-Bath

Related Links

http://www.rebath.com

