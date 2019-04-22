Re-Generate Bio-Diversity with Thousand Hills

Thousand Hills' regenerative grazing practices are now 3 rd party certified by the American Grassfed Association (AGA). Carrie Balkcom, Executive Director, AGA, "Thousand Hills is on the leading edge of change for improving our food system. We are proud to certify Thousand Hills in our roster of U.S. producers committed to regenerating our land and rural economies."

Matt Maier, Chief Regenerative Renegade/Owner of Thousand Hills, "It is very important to me that my local community farm is leading the way in regenerative agriculture and part of the solution to today's most pressing environmental issues. I grew up on this farm less than a mile from the Mississippi River, with a tributary running right through our grazed land, converted from tilled, monoculture crops. We feel an obligation to our future generations to improve our food system and waterways while reducing dependence on harmful pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. We source from 50 family farms in the Northeast, Midwest and West regions in the U.S.; all with the same passion for regenerative agriculture."

Thousand Hills will be leading Earth Week activities and providing opportunities to learn and engage on their social media platforms, highlighting different Earth challenges each day with corresponding solutions provided by regenerative agriculture practices. They will be kicking off Earth Week starting on Monday, April 22nd with the topic of Soil Health.

Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed 100% Grass Fed Beef comprehensive line of products can be viewed and purchased at grazgrub.com.

Facebook: @ThousandHillsLifetimeGrazed

Twitter: @Thousandhillslg

Instagram: @Thousandhillslg

Youtube: Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed

Websites: www.thousandhillslifetimegrazed.com

www.Grazgrub.com

SOURCE Thousand Hills Lifetime Grazed

Related Links

https://thousandhillslifetimegrazed.com/

