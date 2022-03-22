RE Global Inaugurates New Office for Its Headquarters and Commences Operations

Offices in Tucker, Georgia will work with brokers in local markets to expand business imprint nationally.

TUCKER, Ga., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Enhancements, Inc. d/b/a RE Global (RE) proudly announces the inauguration and commencement of operations at one of its new locations in the Southern United States. The inauguration ceremony took place on February 18, 2022 in the city of Tucker.

RE Building The inauguration ceremony for the new RE Global office took place on February 18, 2022 in the city of Tucker, Ga.

The white ceremony was attended by RE staff, clients, friends, and dignitaries from City of Tucker and members of the Gwinnet County Chamber of Commerce. The CEO, Mrs. Tanesha Lanier-Gamory expressed her excitement for this pivotal expansion for the corporation. She also promised to ensure continued strive for greatness to reach greater heights. Guests were taken on a private facility tour.

Sitting on 1.77 acres of prime commercial real estate with extensive highway frontage with desirable accessibility to I-285, and I-85, the redeveloped property, recently acquired from Georgia Power, houses about ten (10) offices with thirty (30) parking spaces.

With over Seventeen (17) years of experience, RE is an 8a certified small business with core competencies centered on real estate contracting activities in management, training, facility support, and development. RE manages millions of dollars in government assets, with a rapidly expanding client list, consisting of federal, state, and local government agencies. Some of the company's achievements include disbursing funds exceeding $695,000,000.00 for the government over the last three years, assets and project management for the Department of Community Affairs, facilities maintenance and support for US Department of Defense, processing of over sixty-six thousand (66,000) applications for clients in the last three (3) years amongst other achievements.

The corporation, whose vision is to see the invisible and achieve the impossible with its dynamic team of professionals, aims to provide global end to end solutions for its clients. A brief past performance list includes, US Department of Defense, Atlanta Children's Shelter, US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Community Affairs, Dekalb County, and Clayton County Public Schools, to name a few.

Please visit one of RE Global, Inc.'s new offices at 6434 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, Georgia 30084, or at100 Jefferson Street, Ste. 200, Huntsville, AL 35810.

Media Contact:

Mr. Ashiru Afolabi

[email protected]

678.381.8831 x 304

SOURCE RE Global