RE Global Selected as Mortgagee Compliance Manager for HUD MCM 4.0 Program

TUCKER, Ga., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Enhancements, Inc. d/b/a RE Global (RE Global) announced continued operational support within the Mortgagee Compliance Manager (MCM) 4.0 program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The MCM 4.0 program supports compliance-driven oversight, pre- and post-conveyance coordination, and claims-related activities associated with FHA-insured housing assets across HUD's Single-Family Housing portfolio.

Through its participation, RE Global supports stakeholder coordination and operational execution across nationwide real estate programs, drawing on more than 20 years of experience delivering compliance-driven oversight within real estate asset environments.

The firm operates under the leadership of Dr. Tanesha Gamory, Chief Executive Officer, a federal procurement strategist with specialized expertise in the real estate asset class. Her experience spans federal program support and compliance-driven contracting environments, providing strategic insight into procurement structures shaping operational execution across government real estate portfolios.

Participation in MCM 4.0 reflects continued collaboration supporting policy-aligned accountability and compliance across federally administered housing programs.

RE Global maintains offices at 6434 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia, and its Midwest Regional Operations office located at 101 Park Ave, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102, supporting multi-region program activities.

https://www.hud.gov/helping-americans/reo-management#mcm

CONTACT:

RE Global

1-844-247-KEYS

[email protected]

SOURCE Residential Enhancements, Inc dba RE Global