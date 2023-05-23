Re_ grocery Celebrates International Plastic Free Day With Community Event at Mar Vista Retail Store

Event to take place on MAY 25th from 2 to 6 PM at re_ grocery Mar Vista Customers will receive 10% off their purchase on MAY 25th at any of re_'s three locations, or at regrocery.co

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, re_ grocery , a Los Angeles-based sustainable, refill grocery store, will celebrate International Plastic Free Day by hosting a community plastic film drop-off event at its Mar Vista location from 2 to 6 pm. The event is aimed at diverting plastic waste from landfill and promoting sustainable and plastic-free shopping practices.

re_ has three locations around Los Angeles, with hundreds of the highest quality refillable bulk goods and zero waste products. re_ makes it easier and more affordable to shop sustainably.

International Plastic Free Day is a day to draw awareness to the detriment of single use plastics and the ways consumers use plastic every day. Half of the plastic produced today is used once and then discarded – but lasts lifetimes. All plastics ever made are still on the planet in some form today. Common single use plastics are items like plastic bags, food containers and disposable utensils.

This community event is hosted in partnership with Plastic Beach , a non-profit organization that facilitates plastic film recycling by repurposing it into outdoor furniture and decking. Customers are encouraged to bring plastic bags and plastic film to any of re_ grocery's three locations. All plastic must be clean, dry and stretchy (not shiny) to be accepted. Plastic Beach will have a booth set up at the re_'s Mar Vista location at 12928 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066 from 2-6pm to further educate the community about the plastic problem.

"We are proud to partner with organizations like Plastic Beach to create meaningful events for the community that both educate and do good for the planet," said Lauren Macrino, re_ Co-Founder. "It feels more important than ever to reconnect with each other, with our food, and with our planet. Our glass is always half-full. And refillable."

After consumers drop off their used plastic films, they are encouraged to discover the hundreds of plastic-free refillable bulk goods available at re_. Anyone shopping at www.regrocery.co or any of the three LA-based locations – Highland Park, Mar Vista and Studio City – on May 25 can enjoy the 10 percent discount on their purchase and have an opportunity to sign up for re_'s new loyalty program, club / re_ .

"We founded re_ because the grocery industry has made it impossible to avoid plastic packaging and waste, and we want to change that," continued Lauren Macrino. "re_ makes it easier and more affordable to shop sustainably. To do better than recycling. To say no to plastic altogether."

re_ carries more than 500 refillable bulk goods, and strives to source only the highest quality organic, non-GMO, and clean products, all of which are plastic-free. The store also stocks reusables and zero-waste accessories. To help customers reduce their plastic consumption, re_ grocery encourages customers to bring their own empty/clean/dry containers from home to refill. The stores also offer 100% post-consumer recycled paper bags for use or reusable glass jars/bottles for purchase and gladly accept plastic film and bags for recycling every day.

For more information about upcoming events at all three re_ locations, please check out their Instagram page.

About re_:

re_ is a Los Angeles-based sustainable grocery store with more than 500 organic and non-GMO refillable goods available for purchase. re_ makes it easier and more affordable to shop sustainably for groceries in an environment that uses no single use plastic. The company is a B Corporation and a member of both 1% for the Planet and California Green Business. There are three Los Angeles-area retail locations: Highland Park, Mar Vista and Studio City. Since opening on Earth Day 2020, re_ has diverted more than 250,000 items of packaging from landfills.

