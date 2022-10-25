Re-imagining the Retail Customer Experience 2022: Sustainability and the Circular Economy Presents Opportunities for Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Re-imagining the Retail Customer Experience, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail market for customer care offers significant growth opportunities. Despite being one of the most challenged markets at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disruption created many silver linings, such as significantly reducing the competitive inertia many industries had in contact center innovation. Beyond navigating issues such as contactless delivery, or simply sprucing up eCommerce, retail establishments had to innovate or stagnate. In many cases, this meant going out of business.

In late 2020 and throughout 2021, the publisher conducted numerous studies on digital transformation across industries and the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the contact center. "The Changing State of Retail Customer Care: Growth Opportunities Arise in the Dynamic North American Retail Market" was published in December of 2021. Now, Frost & Sullivan offers this follow-on report, which incorporates data from primary and secondary sources.

Digital transformation was a central component of the 2021 "The Changing State of Retail Customer Care" report and remains core in 2022. Digital transformation and AI applications were well underway pre-COVID-19, and they continue to have a deep impact. This trend fits well with consumer predilection for self-service options, researching, and getting feedback on goods and services before they engage with a business - and wanting that information to flow seamlessly as they move from an online experience to an in-person experience. Retail has entered the era of phygital experiences for consumers who move fluidly between online and in-person interactions.

This report details additional examples of retail transformation that include (but are not limited to) the following:

Adding new customer interaction channels, including short message service (SMS) and social messaging (Facebook, Twitter, LINE, WhatsApp, Instagram)

Adding AI to maturing channels, such as chat and email

Adding conversational AI to self-service channels, including bots, IVR, and IVAs

Enhancing proactive outbound contact with additional capabilities (voice and SMS)

Extending proactive and interactive customer contact two-way, from the contact center to brick-and-mortar retail establishments

Integrating knowledge management systems (KMS) to enhance self-service channels and back-up agents when self-service is not enough

Infusing newer technologies into the retail environment, including smart mirrors and smart shelves in-store as well as interactive mobile apps with conversational AI and knowledge management (KM)

Adopting advanced analytics for increased personalization and customization, customer sentiment, preference management

The report concludes with a discussion of 3 actionable growth opportunities that industry participants must consider when strategizing ways to deliver a competitive retail customer experience.





Key Topics Covered:





1. The Changing Retail Contact Center Landscape Summary

State of the Retail Customer Care Industry: 2010-2022

Moving Forward: The State of Retail Customer Care 2021-2025

Definitions

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Retail Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

3. Growth Environment

Retail Contact Center Growth Environment

Digital Transformation in Retail

How Important is Each of the Following Business Goals for Your Organization Over the Next Year?: Summary - Top 2 Choices

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

Automating Business Processes

Promoting Digital Commerce

Improving Customer Experience

Accelerating the Pace of Innovation

Digital Commerce Plans

Customer Experience Management Plans

Get Them To Stay And They Will Pay

Bridging the Digital Divide

4. Company Use Case

Retail Solution Provider Example: Talkdesk

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Bridging the Digital Divide

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability and Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 3: Hyper-personalization

6. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Talkdesk

