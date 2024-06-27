Re-Introducing Montgomery Partners: Unveiling a New Visual Identity and Website as the Firm Celebrates 40 Years

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking four decades of success as a multifamily real estate investment firm, Montgomery Partners proudly announces the launch of a redefined brand identity and the unveiling of a dynamic new website. The redesign not only reflects the firm's rich legacy but also represents Montgomery Partners' ongoing commitment to modernization and growth. Since its inception, Montgomery Partners has been dedicated to providing investors with a high level of service and expertise through identifying, acquiring, renovating, and managing high-performing assets. This expertise has established the firm as a trusted, fully integrated real estate investment firm specializing in value-add multifamily properties.

"Building on our decades of expertise as an investment firm, we wanted to ensure that our brand reflected the company, our goals, and our incredible team," remarked Spencer Palmer, Vice President of Investments at Montgomery Partners. "Our 40th anniversary marks a tremendous milestone and opportunity for reflection as we embark on the next chapter of innovation."

The firm's brand refresh reflects its longtime commitment to modernization and growth, a tenet that has played a significant role in the company's success. John Palmer, Montgomery Partners' Founder and Managing Principal, has provided exceptional leadership since the company's inception. Ushering in the next chapter, Spencer Palmer, Vice President of Investments, represents the second generation of the family business. The firm's leadership team is further strengthened by Mike Piro (Chief Investment Officer), Brady Stern (Chief Operating Officer), and Brady Badger (Vice President of Investor Relations).

About Montgomery Partners: Founded in 1984, Montgomery Partners is a fully integrated real estate investment firm whose principals specialize in the identification, acquisition, renovation, and, through an affiliate, Montgomery Capital Management (MCM), the property management of value-add multifamily investments. Their mission is to secure undervalued properties in high-barrier-to-entry markets which yield maximum profitability for their private equity clients. Montgomery Partners and MCM maintain staff in offices in both Northern and Southern California. MCM performs internal asset management functions and offers direct oversight of property repositioning using highly experienced on-site and regional managers, an accounting/financial staff, plus a hands-on administrative and investor relations support staff. Learn more at montgomerypartners.com .

