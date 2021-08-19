RE Ranger Launches Groundbreaking RIACT A.I.™ Lens Technology

"This is the first time that RE Ranger has utilized Artificial Intelligence to create performance shooting lenses," says Sarah Dacko, RE Ranger GM. "With Artificial Intelligence we were able to test and optimize one billion different lens variations to specifically formulate the precise lenses in the RIACT A.I. ™ collection. I've been around the eyewear industry my whole career and these RIACT A.I. ™ lenses are unlike anything the shooting community has ever seen. The product is something else."

The RIACT A.I.™ lenses come in three proprietary colors—Low Light, Mid-Light, and Bright Light and can be purchased as a single lens, three-lens kit, or frame kit. All RIACT A.I.™ product is now available on www.reranger.com and on 8/23 the collection will be available to US and international wholesalers.

ABOUT RIACT A.I.™ LENS TECHNOLOGY:

Each RIACT A.I.™ lens is infused with precious metals that boost colors to improve the shooter's field of view, enhances depth perception by separating the target from the background, provides a balanced and natural field of vision to lessen eye fatigue, and reduces the Purkinje effect by increasing brightness in low light conditions. For more RIACT A.I.™ lens features and benefits, please check out the RE Ranger product landing page, here, or see below:

RIACT A.I.™ Lens Colors

Low Light : best for low light conditions or wooded areas

: best for low light conditions or wooded areas Mid-Light : best for partly sunny conditions or wooded areas

: best for partly sunny conditions or wooded areas Bright Light: best for bright and sunny conditions

RIACT A.I.™ Lens Features

TruDepth : Enhanced depth perception separates the target from the background

: Enhanced depth perception separates the target from the background COLOR Boost: Precious metals boost target colors to enhance focus in shooter's field of view

Precious metals boost target colors to enhance focus in shooter's field of view IN Balance: A more balanced and natural field of vision from less color saturation

A more balanced and natural field of vision from less color saturation VIZN Shift : Shift lens brightness during low light conditions, making it easier to see the target

: Shift lens brightness during low light conditions, making it easier to see the target QuickTrak: Allows shooter to track the target much quicker for a faster reaction time

Will Fennell, 2004 World FITASC Medal Winner and RE Ranger Pro-Staff Ambassador has experienced the RIACT A.I.™ technology first-hand. Here is what he had to say: "Before RIACT A.I.™, you could increase contrast, at the expense of visual acuity, or you could increase visual acuity, at the expense of contrast. But with the all-new RIACT A.I.™ lens technology, you can increase acuity and contrast together."

ABOUT RE RANGER:

Since 1990 RE Ranger has been at the forefront of the eyewear industry, crafting quality best-in-class eyewear for trap, clay, and skeet shooters around the globe. Today, RE Ranger remains committed to quality-first performance eyewear that will always help shooters and other outdoor enthusiasts: see further, see faster, and see with precision.

Max McCarthy

[email protected]

(760) 331-8061

Images of RIACT A.I.™ here.

