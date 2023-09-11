Re-Refined Base Oils Market to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in demand for high-quality oils with lower environmental impact drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The re-refined base oils market size is expected to grow by USD 2.28 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in demand for high-quality oils with lower environmental impact is notably driving the re-refined base oils market. However, factors such as the costly recycling process may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Group I, Group II, and Group III), application (Engine oil, Industrial oil, Transmission oil, Gear oil, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

The rise in demand for high-quality oils with lower environmental impact is notably driving the market growth. A multitude of factors contribute to the escalating demand for re-refined base oils, notably encompassing heightened apprehensions regarding environmental pollution, an amplified awareness regarding ecologically sustainable business practices, and the pursuit of cost-effective solutions. Certain countries have introduced regulations mandating the utilization of environmentally friendly oils in specific sectors, including transportation. This regulatory impetus, coupled with financial incentives, is propelling the re-refined base oil market forward, as businesses recognize the economic advantages tied to transitioning to sustainable alternative oils. As a result, a surge in demand for recycled base oils is anticipated, thereby augmenting the growth of the re-refined base oils market during the forecast period.

Re-Refined Base Oils Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the re-refined base oils market including ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALTIES, AVISTA OIL Deutschland GmbH, Biosynthetic Technologies, Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., COSAN S.A., Emerald Transformer, GFL Environmental Inc., Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Hydrodec Group plc, Itelyum Regeneration S.p.A., Lwart Solucoes Ambientais, Neste Corp., Nynas AB, PetroChoice, PURAGLOBE Germany GmbH, ReGen III, Rock Oil Refining Inc., Shell plc, and Vertex Energy Inc.

ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALITIES - The company offers re-refined oils for use in transmissions, final drives and hydraulic systems of all major brands of tractors and other farm equipment using a common fluid reservoir

Re-Refined Base Oils Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The Group I segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Group I re-refined base oils find utility across diverse industry sectors including automotive, transportation, and manufacturing. A notable attribute of Group I re-refined base oils is their elevated viscosity index, signifying their capacity to withstand viscosity alterations caused by temperature fluctuations. This quality makes them particularly suited for applications marked by frequent temperature changes, exemplified by motor oil usage. Moreover, the transportation domain is recognizing the advantages of incorporating re-refined base oils in their vehicles, which not only leads to cost reduction but also contributes to emissions reduction. These dynamics are poised to support the adoption of the Group I segment within the global re-refined base oils market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The costly recycling process is the key challenge that hinders the growth of the global re-refined base oils market.

Re-Refined Base Oils Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist re-refined base oils market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the re-refined base oils market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the re-refined base oils market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of re-refined base oils market companies

Re-Refined Base Oils Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADVANCED LUBRICATION SPECIALTIES, AVISTA OIL Deutschland GmbH, Biosynthetic Technologies, Clean Harbors Inc., Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., COSAN S.A., Emerald Transformer, GFL Environmental Inc., Heritage Crystal Clean Inc., Hydrodec Group plc, Itelyum Regeneration S.p.A., Lwart Solucoes Ambientais, Neste Corp., Nynas AB, PetroChoice, PURAGLOBE Germany GmbH, ReGen III, Rock Oil Refining Inc., Shell plc, and Vertex Energy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

