Re-Teck Gaming App, Recycle Avengers, Seeks Sponsors to Help Educate About Recycling Through Interactive Learning

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a leader in E-Waste recycling, and Great Focus Inc., a Re-Teck subsidiary, are in the final stages of development for their gaming app that will be used to educate students and parents on the benefits of electronic recycling. Re-Teck partnered with global gaming developer Triodoxic Digital Studios to develop a game that will challenge players to collect parts and tools as they advance through the game to recycle electronics and make the planet green again.

Re-Teck unveiled the game's name, Recycle Avengers, and the two main characters, Kit and Bin, who will lead players through the adventure. The game is set to launch in November 2021. STEM students at R.L. Turner High School were instrumental in developing elements of the game. Re-Teck has partnered with school districts nationally to utilize the educational simulation as they teach environmental awareness and responsibility. The app will also be promoted to the public through social media and digital marketing campaigns. Click for Photos

The importance of educating and creating awareness among young electronic consumers is paramount to increase e-waste recycling e-waste. When they understand that their phones and tablets can be recycled, repurposed, and reused they will help improve the environment by properly disposing of these electronics rather than placing them in a landfill.

Re-Teck is currently seeking environmentally conscious business sponsors for the gaming app that will allow players to redeem coupons won while playing the games. Sponsors should have an adequate following on social media channels and offer products and services that appeal to consumers between the ages of 9 to 29. Businesses that manufacture or sell electronic devices, national retailers, wireless carriers, sports teams, and restaurant chains are industries that Re-Teck is seeking to partner with for sponsorships. Interested business can contact Margaret McKoin, of Re-Teck's Dallas-based marketing firm, at 817.403.0866 or at [email protected] .

Re-Teck's global network of 26 wholly owned facilities across 4 continents and over 20 countries partners with industries to repurpose, reuse and recycle electronic equipment including laptops, tablets, and cell phones, as well as obsolete cellular network equipment and servers.

For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReTeckUSA/ , on Instagram @reteckusa or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

[email protected]

1-817-403-0866

SOURCE Re-Teck

