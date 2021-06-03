Re-Teck Launches Video Contest Encouraging Families to "Do Your Part to Save the Planet"

DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a global network that repurposes, reuses, and recycles electronic equipment, wants to bring awareness to people around the world on how to help the environment—and you and your family could be the stars of this program. Re-Teck is launching the "Do Your Part to Save the Planet" campaign, a contest for students and families to show how they are helping save the planet. Participants will upload a video that is up to 3 minutes long showing them participating in environmental-friendly activities, from picking up trash, to recycling, to planting a tree, to any other creative thing they can think of. The campaign, created by Re-Teck's Dallas-based marketing firm The Time Group, provides an engaging and educational opportunity for families to take action in helping preserve our planet.

Video submissions are due by 5 PM, August 15, 2021. All videos must address the contest theme, "Do Your Part to Save the Planet," and demonstrate something you are doing to better preserve the environment while on vacation or simply staying home for a staycation this summer. Click here for the full contest rules and to fill out the video submission form. Prizes for the contest will include a brand-new iPhone 12, a $500 Visa gift card and an Apple Watch.

"Students are our future," Tony Wang, CEO of Re-Teck remarked. "When the whole family gets involved in recycling, it sets habits that last for generations—and this is a great way to make those habits fun!"

Re-Teck has been leading the charge for electronic recycling around the world. In 2019, the US alone generated 6.92 million tons of e-waste and recycled only 15% of this material. However, a large amount of what is labeled as "e-waste" is actually not waste at all, but rather whole electronic equipment or parts that are readily marketable for reuses or can be recycled for materials recovery.

Re-Teck's global network of 26 wholly owned facilities across 4 continents and over 20 countries partners with industries to repurpose, reuse and recycle electronic equipment including laptops, tablets, and cell phones, as well as obsolete cellular network equipment and servers.

For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReTeckUSA/, on Instagram @reteckusa or on LinkedIn.

