Re-Teck Set to Exhibit at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a Member of Li Tong Group, will be exhibiting at the 39th annual GITEX Technology Week in Dubai on October 6-10, 2019. The event will host over 100,000 visitors from 140 countries and showcase over 4,800 exhibitors. Attendees will see mega trends come alive during the conference. Re-Teck representatives from Dubai, India, Europe, Asia and the US will be on-site to speak with clients and visitors. Click here for photos

Re-Teck is a market leader and trusted global partner in Reverse Supply Chain Management and has 19 years of experience operating in over twenty countries. They provide innovative solutions that utilize the principles of reuse, repurpose and recycle to achieve maximum value for their customers within a secure & environmentally responsible framework.

For more information about Re-Teck, visit www.re-teck.com #GITEX2019

Contact: Margaret McKoin

Email: margaret@thetimegroup.net

Telephone: 817-403-0866



SOURCE Re-Teck

