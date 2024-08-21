Re-Time Pty Ltd launches kickstarter campaign for revolutionary sleep-tech wearable - retimer 3

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Time Pty Ltd announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for its latest sleep-tech wearable, retimer 3. The Australian company, a collaboration between Motherson and Flinders University, is introducing its third product and the first smart wearable to provide a solution for the millions of people suffering from circadian rhythm sleep disorders and its impact on overall quality of life.

Your daily companion to manage sleep and wakefulness A mobile app for personalized recommendations, connecting sleep and wellness

Following its debut at the World Sleep Congress 2023, retimer 3 received very positive feedback from the attending sleep experts. It was subsequently showcased at prominent events, including Arab Health, Dubai 2024 and the Health Optimization Summit, London 2024.

This highly desired sleep wearable is closer to becoming available to customers worldwide. retimer 3 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with early backers able to enjoy a special introductory price of USD 109 — offering savings of up to 45% off the retail price of USD 200. The initial shipment of Kickstarter orders is scheduled for early October, with the product expected to be commercially available by Christmas this year.

A smart sleep solution backed by research

The retimer 3 is the culmination of more than 25 years of research conducted at Flinders University in South Australia, under the guidance of Dr Leon Lack, focusing on the effects of light on the human sleep cycle. The first light therapy product from Re-Time Pty Ltd was launched in 2012. It quickly became a leading solution for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and is widely utilised by research institutions worldwide. Recognising the growing demand for effective sleep solutions, the company embarked on a two-year redesign journey to create a wearable that is not only smart but also comfortable and stylish.

Wake up to better sleep with retimer 3

retimer 3, paired with its mobile app, gives consumers a simple method to manage, monitor and align their circadian rhythm (body clock) with their lifestyle needs – addressing challenges such as jet lag, irregular working hours, inability to sleep or awaken on time, and poor sleep in general. The blue-green light used in retimer 3 has been found to be safest and most effective in adjusting our 'body clock', or circadian rhythm. Designed for precise under-eye delivery for the unobstructed and best possible coverage, retimer 3 maximises the effects of light therapy for optimum results.

A personalised sleep optimisation toolkit

The product and mobile app empower users to control their sleep-wake cycles and develop a healthy, consistent sleep routine. The app helps users schedule usage, graphically report on adherence and track the outcomes towards the set sleep goal. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, seamlessly integrating with popular health and fitness apps through Apple Health and Android Health.

Re-Time's COO, Nitin Goyal, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We firmly believe retimer 3 represents a paradigm shift in the landscape of sleep technology. We are deeply committed to assisting individuals worldwide in achieving superior sleep quality and, by extension, an improved quality of life."

To stay updated on the Kickstarter launch and to learn more about retimer 3, please visit our website, www.re-timer.com, and sign up for notifications.

About Re-Time

Re-Time is a South Australia-based sleep tech company that was incubated out of Flinders University in 2010. The company has developed multiple products offering solutions to consumers for insomnia, seasonal affective disorders (SAD), circadian rhythm sleep disorders and jet lag. The products are based on 25+ years of research by sleep experts at Flinders University. retimer 3 is designed, engineered & manufactured in South Australia. To learn more about retimer 3, please visit our website, www.re-timer.com, and sign up for notifications.

For inquiries about retimer 3, please contact:



Contact: Anchita Singh

Email Address: [email protected]

Kickstarter Campaign Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/retimer/retimer-3-kickstart-the-sleep-revolution

Website Link: www.re-timer.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486694/retimer.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486693/retimer.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2486695/retimer__Logo.jpg

