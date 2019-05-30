Re-VAITAL-ize Your Health With VAITAL Organics

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet VAITAL Organics, the Los Angeles-based health and wellness company started by former athletes whose goal is to put an emphasis on healthier living.

VAITAL offers two super infused products: Supergreens + CBD and Supercharge + CBD – both formulated with help from naturopathic formulator, Reno Rollé. VAITAL Organics products combine the powerhouse nutritional benefits of superfoods with the healing properties of CBD. Designed for those with active lifestyles, VAITAL products deliver health and recovery benefits that'll keep you firing on all cylinders, improving individual "VAITALITY". Both products are vegan, kosher, and gluten free to ensure the majority of individuals can benefit from the products.

"We started VAITAL because we wanted to create an alternative health and wellness solution using organic superfoods, and when we combined our formulas with CBD, we knew that it was going to be a huge hit on the market," said Richie Harrington, VAITAL founder. "We wanted to create a product that was going to be popular but also offered benefits that no other superfood or CBD product on the market offered and we succeeded."

For more information about VAITAL Organics and what they have to offer visit https://vaitalorganics.com/.

ABOUT VAITAL ORGANICS:

The name VAITAL comes from the Rastafarian movement known as Ital, which centers around consuming organic, non-processed foods that increase the energy that lives in every human. We, too, believe that what you put in your body matters, and that pure, all-natural, nutrient-rich foods are the most beneficial to your body, mind and overall well-being. For more information about VAITAL visit https://vaitalorganics.com/ or follow VAITAL on Instagram and Like VAITAL on Facebook .

