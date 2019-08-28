PHILOMATH, Ore., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softstar Shoes, a specialist in handcrafted leather footwear, just released the second style in its Primal collection, the Sawyer. This fun, casual everyday shoe easily transitions from work to play, carrying you through your day in comfort and style.

Re-wild your feet with healthy toe boxes that allow your feet and toes to restore their natural shape. Studies have found barefoot populations have less foot health issues associated with wearing tight and constricting shoes. Softstar Shoes Primal footwear line introduces the casual Sawyer, pictured above. This lightweight, versatile leather shoe is ideal for casual office wear, traveling and leisure wear. Handmade in the USA. Softstar's wide toe boxes are prescribed by podiatrists and physical therapists to address foot health problems such as hammertoes, bunions and balance. The Primal Sawyer has the widest toe box on the market. The lightweight leather uppers make this healthy shoe ultra-comfortable, flexible and versatile. Handcrafted in the USA.

There is a growing foot health movement for people 're-wilding' their feet — searching for shoes that undo damage from years of debilitating and deformative effects of ill-fitting footwear. Shoes with wider toe boxes are increasingly being prescribed by podiatrists and physical therapists together with toe spacers to address problems like bunions, hammertoes, balance and painful neuropathy. Softstar Shoes Primal sole shape is a direct response to customer feedback requesting the ultimate in natural footbed design. "I'm thrilled to offer more styles with this revolutionary sole shape," says Softstar CEO Tricia Salcido. "The Sawyer is such a fun, savvy shoe—plus, it's so lightweight, it's like wearing nothing at all!"

Strolling through life in Sawyers is as close to barefoot as you can get, not only because of the shoe's natural shape, but because it's unbelievably lightweight. Featuring an ultra-light Pyramid sole, the Sawyer weighs just 6.7 ounces, taking the top spot as Softstar's most lightweight casual shoe. It can even float when attached to a balloon as discovered by the shoemakers in this comparison video: https://youtu.be/u0r61f0TSOY

The Primal Sawyer has an innovative, eye-catching sole shape that works with, instead of against, your natural foot physiology. Softstar's Primal styles feature the widest toe box on the market, guaranteed. This anatomically correct sole shape, modeled after the way our feet are meant to spread as we move, encourages wildly healthy toe splay. The shoe's flexible materials let feet move freely while building strength and balance. This style works especially well with toe spacers, such as Correct Toes, that help restore natural foot shape and function.

The Sawyer is available in adult sizes and features lightweight, buttery soft Nubuck leather uppers that mold seamlessly to the foot. A turned-down leather cuff at the top of the upper gives the shoe a unique, casual look. The style comes in three colors: black, burgundy, and patterned navy leather with silver stars. Look for the company to release even more colors later in the year. The Sawyer retails for $125. As with all of Softstar's styles, it is handmade and hand-stitched in the company's Oregon workshop.

About Softstar Shoes:

Softstar has been designing and handcrafting minimal leather footwear since 1985. With an emphasis on high-quality, flexible materials that allow for free and natural movement, the company offers a range of ultra-comfortable and foot-healthy styles for kids, youth and adults. All shoes are handmade in-house from responsibly sourced materials, have a "barefoot" feel, zero-drop soles, and encourage healthy toe splay and strong feet. Softstar ships worldwide from its workshop in Philomath, Oregon.

