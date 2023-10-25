re:3D Delivers First Gigalab to Engine-4 to Recycle Island Waste into Functional Goods

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to transform plastic waste into valuable commodities, re:3D is honored to announce that equipment for the first Gigalab has been delivered to Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Supported by funding from the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, this shipping container manufacturing lab contains hardware to convert plastic waste into functional goods using a GigabotX 2 3D printer. The Gigalab also serves as a mobile workspace currently connected to the Engine-4 Foundation to support community-driven innovation. Founder Luis Torres explains that "by utilizing 3D printing technology with recycled materials, Engine-4 envisions exploring potential projects centered around agrotechnology to establish a precedent for future eco-conscious technological endeavors."

Final construction is underway to begin a formal demonstration through June 2024 during which re:3D Designer Mike Pujols Vásquez will test waste on the island for printability using designs made in collaboration with Puerto Rican communities. Says Pujols Vásquez, "re:3D's Gigalab is a significant step towards innovative community solutions by repurposing plastic waste through 3D printing technology, crucial in Puerto Rico where waste management is a challenge".

To learn more about Gigalab visit: https://re3d.org/puerto-rico-gigalab-delivery/

About re:3D

re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to decimating the cost & scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first and most affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D likewise is creating large scale, affordable 3D printers printing from pellets, regrind, and flake plastic waste. Beyond creating 3D printers for customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers 3D printing contract services, consulting, design and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit www.re3d.org .

About Engine-4 Foundation

Engine-4 Foundation is a non-profit based in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, dedicated to advancing innovative technologies like their 5G NB IoT Lab initiative, and promoting sustainability. They provide STEAM education to spark youth interest in science, engineering, and agro-technology, preparing them for a tech-driven future. They also engage in research and development in STEAM and agro-technology projects to enhance resilience and sustainability. By supporting Engine-4 Foundation, backers help foster cutting-edge technology, dynamic education, and a more sustainable future, allowing the foundation to continue making a positive impact.

SOURCE re:3D