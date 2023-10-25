re:3D Delivers First Gigalab to Engine-4 to Recycle Island Waste into Functional Goods

News provided by

re:3D

25 Oct, 2023, 23:00 ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to transform plastic waste into valuable commodities, re:3D is honored to announce that equipment for the first Gigalab has been delivered to Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Supported by funding from the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, this shipping container manufacturing lab contains hardware to convert plastic waste into functional goods using a GigabotX 2 3D printer. The Gigalab also serves as a mobile workspace currently connected to the Engine-4 Foundation to support community-driven innovation. Founder Luis Torres explains that "by utilizing 3D printing technology with recycled materials, Engine-4 envisions exploring potential projects centered around agrotechnology to establish a precedent for future eco-conscious technological endeavors."

Final construction is underway to begin a formal demonstration through June 2024 during which re:3D Designer Mike Pujols Vásquez will test waste on the island for printability using designs made in collaboration with Puerto Rican communities. Says Pujols Vásquez, "re:3D's Gigalab is a significant step towards innovative community solutions by repurposing plastic waste through 3D printing technology, crucial in Puerto Rico where waste management is a challenge".

To learn more about Gigalab visit: https://re3d.org/puerto-rico-gigalab-delivery/

About re:3D 
re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to decimating the cost & scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first and most affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D likewise is creating large scale, affordable 3D printers printing from pellets, regrind, and flake plastic waste. Beyond creating 3D printers for customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers 3D printing contract services, consulting, design and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit www.re3d.org.

About Engine-4 Foundation
Engine-4 Foundation is a non-profit based in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, dedicated to advancing innovative technologies like their 5G NB IoT Lab initiative, and promoting sustainability. They provide STEAM education to spark youth interest in science, engineering, and agro-technology, preparing them for a tech-driven future. They also engage in research and development in STEAM and agro-technology projects to enhance resilience and sustainability. By supporting Engine-4 Foundation, backers help foster cutting-edge technology, dynamic education, and a more sustainable future, allowing the foundation to continue making a positive impact.

SOURCE re:3D

Also from this source

re:3D® kicks off their 2023 Gigaprize Campaign, giving away an industrial 3D Printer to someone committed to uplifting their community.

re:3D® kicks off their 2023 Gigaprize Campaign, giving away an industrial 3D Printer to someone committed to uplifting their community.

re:3D, Inc. is pleased to announce the kickoff of their 2023 Gigaprize campaign. For every 100 printers sold, re:3D donates a Gigabot 4*...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.