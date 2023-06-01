re:3D® kicks off their 2023 Gigaprize Campaign, giving away an industrial 3D Printer to someone committed to uplifting their community.

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- re:3D, Inc. is pleased to announce the kickoff of their 2023 Gigaprize campaign. For every 100 printers sold, re:3D donates a Gigabot 4* large-format, industrial 3D printer to an individual or organization committed to doing good in their community and/or society. Past Gigaprize winners include, among others, Magic Wheelchair out of Portland, OR, who provides 3D printed Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs, and Tunapanda Institute, incorporating region-specific 3D printing educational curriculum and opportunities to serve community needs in Kenya. The application for Gigaprize is live as of June 1st, 2023 via the re:3D website (www.re3d.org/gigaprize). Submissions will be accepted until June 30th, 2023 at 11:59PM CDT. Applicants will need to produce and upload a short 3-minute video explaining how a Gigabot 4* would help in furthering their mission and fill out a short questionnaire. Judging will take place during the first two weeks of July, and the winner will be announced mid-July. To remain impartial, re:3D will bring in external judges with a wide range of experience and expertise. All contestant videos will be uploaded to the official re:3D Youtube channel and a small percentage of the final score will be based on the number of "likes" each video receives.

*Gigabot 4 or equivalent store credit towards another 3D printer.

ABOUT re:3D

re:3D® Inc. consists of a group of explorers committed to decimating the cost & scale barriers to industrial 3D printing. Having pioneered the world's first and most affordable, human-scale industrial 3D printer, re:3D likewise is creating large scale, affordable 3D printers printing from pellets, regrind, and flake plastic waste. Beyond creating 3D printers for customers in over 50 countries, re:3D offers 3D printing contract services, consulting, design and education services. For more information on re:3D, visit www.re3d.org.

