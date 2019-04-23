REACH Alert Secures GSA Contract, Will Expand to Service Federal Accounts

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH Alert, LLC.(REACH), a leading Emergency Communications Systems (ECS) provider, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded GSA Schedule 70 Contract (47QTCA19D0080) and are now certified to supply GENERAL PURPOSE COMMERCIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY EQUIPMENT, SOFTWARE, AND SERVICES to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, REACH Alert has listed their Emergency Alerts System on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country and affords us an opportunity to service all governmental departments with a highly effective Emergency Alert/Mass Communication System," states Ken Weber, COO of REACH Alert, LLC. He adds: "In todays' divisive and troubled times, this has now become an essential, and possibly life-saving service."

The REACH Alert system provides users with a Mass-Communication / Alert / Notification system based on the users' actual need at the time they wish to communicate. The System is made up of three popular modes - text message, voice call, and email. Individual recipients select the mode(s) that work best for them. Alerts are client-controlled via their respective user-friendly portal. Interestingly, as more Municipalities have adopted the REACH Alert system, only 5% of Alerts sent were emergencies; the remaining 95% were made up of 'Convenience Alerts' such as 'Hydrant Flushing in your area', or 'Avoid XYZ Intersection due to construction', etc.

About REACH Alert, LLC.:

The catalyst for REACH Alert originated with the Virginia Tech massacre and the need for schools to have an easy to use, seamless, and accessible Mass-Notification Service. After researching the marketplace, REACH Alert found that, while there were notification services available, they were all cumbersome, difficult to learn, and bundled with other unnecessary software. In 2007, they developed the REACH Mass-Notification Service with the goal of creating a communication system that was easy to use, intuitive, and user-friendly.

For more information, visit: www.reachalert.com .

Contact for REACH Alert, LLC.: Ken Weber, COO at (877) 307-9313 or via Email: info [@] reachalert.com.

SOURCE REACH Alert, LLC.

Related Links

https://www.reachalert.com

