REACH™ and Millennium Systems International Partner to offer Machine Learning Driven Booking Automation to the Meevo 2 Xchange Marketplace
REACH uses Artificial Intelligence to send text messages and emails that Automatically fill the Meevo 2 appointment book including last-minute Appointments, Cancellations, and quiet times. REACH is Guaranteed to quadruple its client's monthly investment, with no risk or contracts.
Feb 03, 2021, 10:00 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH™, the beauty industry's leading last-minute booking platform, is now included within the Meevo 2 Xchange Marketplace. The team at REACH understands the frustrations of health and beauty business owners when trying to keep their appointment book filled; most specifically how businesses juggle sending emails, text messages, and making phone calls trying to coordinate clients' needs and requests. Not to mention the complex process of filling last-minute cancellations that cost providers thousands of dollars annually. REACH uses advanced machine-learning to automatically send text messages and emails, to the right client at the right time. Meevo 2 locations using REACH are seeing thousands of dollars in new bookings monthly!
REACH is available in award-winning Millennium System International's scheduling software product, Meevo 2, and serves thousands of beauty businesses in over 30 countries. "We are thrilled to announce another Meevo 2 business building integration offering within our MeevoXchange marketplace – REACH by Octopi. REACH delivers the AI-powered smart scheduling features to help keep our salons and spas booked and growing. This partnership aligns with our strategic goals for our award-winning software Meevo 2 as we continuously add value to our platform and ultimately our salon and spa customers," says CEO John Harms, Millennium Systems International.
"REACH is so special because it requires virtually no setup or upkeep as it follows your existing Meevo 2 online booking settings. REACH plays 'matchmaker' by connecting your clients that are due and overdue with open spaces in your Meevo 2 appointment book over the next few days, automatically. It has taken us years of research and development to create such successful and exciting tool that will begin to show value to your business starting on day one!" CEO Patrick Blickman, REACH by Octopi
Performance Guarantee and Affordability
The platform includes the REACH Revenue Guarantee that ensures each location will see a minimum of $600-$1400 in new booking revenue every month. There are never any contracts or commitments with REACH. Simply turn it on and let it start filling your Meevo 2 appointment book. Pricing starts at $149/month.
About REACH by OCTOPI
REACH was founded to make the client booking experience easier and far more automated for the health and beauty businesses we serve. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona; REACH is built on decades of consolidated industry and channel expertise. Visit www.octopi.com/reach
About Millennium Systems International:
Millennium Systems International has been a leading business management software for the salon, spa and wellness industry for more than three decades. The award-winning Meevo 2 platform provides a true cloud-based business management software that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, so users can gain complete access using any device, built by wellness and beauty veterans exclusively for the wellness and beauty industry. Visit https://www.millenniumsi.com
SOURCE Octopi