REACH™ and Millennium Systems International Partner to offer Machine Learning Driven Booking Automation to the Meevo 2 Xchange Marketplace

REACH is available in award-winning Millennium System International's scheduling software product, Meevo 2, and serves thousands of beauty businesses in over 30 countries. "We are thrilled to announce another Meevo 2 business building integration offering within our MeevoXchange marketplace – REACH by Octopi. REACH delivers the AI-powered smart scheduling features to help keep our salons and spas booked and growing. This partnership aligns with our strategic goals for our award-winning software Meevo 2 as we continuously add value to our platform and ultimately our salon and spa customers," says CEO John Harms, Millennium Systems International.

"REACH is so special because it requires virtually no setup or upkeep as it follows your existing Meevo 2 online booking settings. REACH plays 'matchmaker' by connecting your clients that are due and overdue with open spaces in your Meevo 2 appointment book over the next few days, automatically. It has taken us years of research and development to create such successful and exciting tool that will begin to show value to your business starting on day one!" CEO Patrick Blickman, REACH by Octopi

Performance Guarantee and Affordability

The platform includes the REACH Revenue Guarantee that ensures each location will see a minimum of $600-$1400 in new booking revenue every month. There are never any contracts or commitments with REACH. Simply turn it on and let it start filling your Meevo 2 appointment book. Pricing starts at $149/month.

About REACH by OCTOPI

REACH was founded to make the client booking experience easier and far more automated for the health and beauty businesses we serve. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona; REACH is built on decades of consolidated industry and channel expertise. Visit www.octopi.com/reach

About Millennium Systems International:

Millennium Systems International has been a leading business management software for the salon, spa and wellness industry for more than three decades. The award-winning Meevo 2 platform provides a true cloud-based business management software that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, so users can gain complete access using any device, built by wellness and beauty veterans exclusively for the wellness and beauty industry. Visit https://www.millenniumsi.com

