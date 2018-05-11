REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding - Houston, TX - June 21st-22nd, 2018

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding: 2-Day In-Person Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.
Learning Objectives:
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
- Review case studies.
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
- Material testing methods
- Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
- RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
- REACH Compliance
- US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
- Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/knw364/reach_and_rohs?w=5
