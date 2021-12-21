REACH and RoHS Compliance Webinar: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance - January 27 to 28, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day Virtual Seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others.

We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives:

After completing this virtual seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

Material testing methods

Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

Reporting to management and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (7:00 AM to 1:00 PM PST)

Introduction/Review REACH regulation, articles, SVHCs

Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies

Lunch

Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements

Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

Day 02 (7:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST)

10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies

Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools

Lunch

Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process

Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015

