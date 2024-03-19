Reach Announces a New Partnership Integration with ATLS Location Service, Enhancing School Safety & Operations

HALIFAX, NS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Reach School Life Management Systems is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with ELi Technology Inc. and GeoComm following the integration of their "ATLS Location Service", within Reach's Emergency Response Safety application, to further enhance school safety and emergency management.

ATLS is a unique digital location and mapping service developed by ELi Technology, a SaaS location technology company, and supported by GeoComm, creators and deliverers of locally authoritative indoor and outdoor GIS for mission critical applications serving local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine US states.

The ATLS Service has been integrated into Reach's Emergency Response system to provide more accurate indoor location information, supporting Reach's student locator and emergency management capabilities.

This integration aims to build higher levels of school safety and efficiency through delivery of more actionable, accurate, and precise indoor location intelligence, down to the classroom and floor-level, clearly depicted on indoor floorplans.

Via the Reach platform the ATLS Location Service equips responders, security personnel, and school or campus administrators with vital location information for various scenarios, from routine staff or student check-ins, minor medical alerts to emergency situations such as threats, lockdowns, evacuations, and reunifications.

ATLS supplies cutting-edge location intelligence and improves situational awareness for all school safety stakeholders. Accurately mapped location of the incident is shared immediately via Reach's platform with designated school personnel and external law enforcement, whether onsite or close by. ATLS is a bolt-on service, and requires no additional infrastructure changes, or ongoing maintenance costs, and fully respects privacy and security.

"ATLS" has created a revolutionary technology that will change the landscape of situational response in schools. Reach and ATLS together will bring a level of Crisis Management that will disrupt the industry and more importantly, it will keep kids safe." ~ Brian Murray, Director at Reach

"Reach offers one of the most comprehensive Student Management Systems on the market", says ELi's CEO Peter Woodford. "Perfectionists in their work, they strive to set a global benchmark for school and campus automation. Integrating ATLS ensures even higher levels of effective and efficient incident management. It's a win-win for both our companies and we're excited to see ATLS make the Reach solution even more impactful. It will become invaluable not only for Reach's day-to-day operations that leverage location, but also during medical emergencies, when time really is of the essence, and knowing the exact location will ensure prompt and coordinated responses."

About Reach: The School Life Management System chosen by 500+ schools across five continents. Reach includes purpose-built features for Schools and Summer Camps. All the modules in Reach provide schools and camps with automated control across all student activities including leave and transportation management, communications, attendance in the dorm, Event Management, medication dispensary, student wellness, and emergency response, among others. Reach sets the global benchmark for school automation with more than 18 core modules that help schools manage risk, improve efficiency, and improve communication. Visit https://reach.cloud to learn more.

About GeoComm: GeoComm, creator and deliverer of locally authoritative indoor and outdoor GIS for mission critical applications serves local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. Over the last 28 years, GeoComm's public safety GIS systems have routed emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call centers, mapped callers' locations on tactical emergency response mapping displays, and guided emergency responders to accident scenes on in-vehicle mapping and navigation applications within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Visit www.geocomm.com to learn more about GeoComm.

About ELi Technology Inc: ELi-Technology, a Nova Scotian SaaS location technology company has been dedicated to addressing inaccurate location information provided to 9-1-1 calls, specifically for inside multi-story buildings. Their uniquely patented location technology, called "EML" offers both 9-1-1 location information on a more detailed level than ever before. EML, or "Emergency Mobile Location" is the world's first and only location methodology capable of providing a verified dispatchable address, with usable accurate, and precise indoor and vertical location information, on any device, anywhere, anytime. Visit www.eli-technology.com to learn more.

