Reach Announces Exceptional Company Growth and Momentum

Company Sees Over 250% Growth in Both Revenue and Workforce; Sights Set on Mobile, Broadband and SMB/Enterprise Market In 2023

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the current economic climate, companies like Reach continue to demonstrate their growth across several key areas. Reach, a top-rated global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform powering the next generation of network-based services, today announced the company saw over 250% increases in both revenue and workforce growth.

Reach also raised $16 Million in funding last year as the company previously announced, bringing the total fundraising to $35.6 Million in June.

Reach prides itself on fostering a people-driven autonomous work culture, allowing team members to work in the way that best fits them, maximizing productivity and emphasizing the importance of innovation.

Reach operates its Technology Center in Bangalore, a highly competitive tech market, where the company recruits top developers and has the industry's lowest attrition rate. The company has also adopted a pod structure model popularized by leading consumer tech brands where technology is developed with speed and reliability. Today Reach employs nearly 200 people, the majority of whom work in engineering or tech support roles.

"It has been fun to grow at an exceptional pace, like a true startup, while also working with large marquee customers," said Harjot Saluja, Founder and CEO of Reach. "Our model is working for both our partners and our team – it's about not letting process get in the way of innovation, and not letting speed get in the way of reliability, a delicate balance we've struck and continue to optimize daily."

Reach saw 250% revenue growth in 2022 for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, with significant growth stemming from the broadband industry. The platform offers a one-stop-shop for launching and operating use cases such as Broadband Internet, MVNO, Fixed Wireless Access, Failover Internet, and IOT with unprecedented simplicity and speed.

The Reach platform has a solution for every persona (End Users – consumers or enterprises, Agents – sales and support and Key Stakeholders – Finance, marketing, product, accounting etc.) and for every step of the persona journey (Learn, Buy, Get, Pay, Use, Support, Acquire). Virtually everything needed to operate a network-based service can be found in the cloud-native platform – so that in theory, all a company needs to do to get started is bring an idea.

About Reach

Reach is a technology company headquartered in Boston with a mission to simplify monetizing network assets including wireless, broadband and Satellite. Reach's cloud-based SaaS platform allows companies that want to launch innovative network-based services quickly – and simply. Our end-to-end solution combines network connectivity, powerful IT and Back Office tools, and sleek user interfaces into a flexible and scalable platform. Our partners save time and money as they launch high-quality, differentiated network-based services. At Reach, we abide by the principle "If you don't love it, don't put it out." This commitment to innovation and quality embodies how we show up for our partners, our employees, and the communities in which we work. For more information, please go to www.reachnext.com.

