REACH by RentCafe debuts REACH 360 at AIM

Multifamily marketing agency launches search innovation alongside all-in-one visual media solution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REACH by RentCafe® will debut REACH 360 during the Apartment Innovation and Marketing Conference (AIM) in Huntington Beach, California, May 3-6. REACH 360 is a multichannel marketing package designed to help apartment brands stand out in the AI era. REACH is also introducing TourBuilder® One, an automated capture solution for property and unit-level media.

Introducing REACH 360 and TourBuilder One at AIM presented by RentCafe, brand logos against a futuristic cityscape background

REACH 360 includes TourBuilder One, search optimization, reputation management, ILS advertising and marketing analytics for one low price, often less than a monthly ILS subscription. TourBuilder One by LCP Media is also sold separately and compatible with any property management system.

As the AIM title sponsor for the eighth consecutive year, REACH is committed to sharing the latest apartment marketing trends, data and innovations with property management companies.

"Search is fragmented, with more renters using AI to find their next home," said Esther Bonardi, vice president at RentCafe. "REACH 360 is our answer to that shift. It gives apartment brands the tools to stay visible and competitive, no matter how search evolves."

In addition to debuting REACH 360 and TourBuilder One, REACH will offer free marketing consultations, breakfast roundtables and a main-stage masterclass during the conference. See opportunities and book a consultation at AIM.

REACH by RentCafe and LCP Media are Yardi® brands. Yardi will also have an AI VIP experience suite at AIM, showcasing Yardi Virtuoso™, an AI engine built to power multifamily operations. Limited appointments are available.

Not attending this year's event? Get in touch with REACH for a private demo.

About REACH by RentCafe

Drive leases and revenue in the AI search era with REACH by RentCafe®, a digital marketing agency for property management businesses. Services include visual media, website development, SEO, PPC, ILS advertising, reputation management, social media and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

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SOURCE REACH by RentCafe