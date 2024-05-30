REACH by RentCafe Wins Platinum, Gold in 2024 Hermes Creative Awards

Marketing agency achieves award-winning results for property management clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, REACH by RentCafe® has won three Hermes Creative Awards for work done on behalf of its clients: Fogelman, Cannon Management and Waterton. REACH is a marketing agency that provides creative, search and strategic marketing services to multifamily real estate brands.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals. With a rigorous judging process led by industry experts, the awards honor outstanding achievements in publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, advertising, marketing and communication programs.

The winning REACH client entries include a strategic campaign that won platinum for search engine optimization and two property websites that won gold for website design.

REACH additionally earned an honorable mention for a custom website created for Weidner Apartment Homes.

"With thousands of submissions from top agencies and companies worldwide, competition for the Hermes Creative Award is fierce," shared Esther Bonardi, vice president of REACH by RentCafe. "Our ability to earn gold and platinum awards on behalf of our clients reaffirms that we are driving innovation in the multifamily marketing industry. We could not do this without the trust and expertise of our customers and our team."

About The Hermes Creative Awards

Renowned for celebrating innovation and creativity across traditional and emerging media, The Hermes Creative Awards international competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). It is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world.

About REACH by RentCafe

Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® and RentCafe.com certified experts will help you create a winning web presence that drives leases and revenue with complete transparency. Services include website development, ILS advertising, SEO, PPC, social media, reputation management and more: reachbyrentcafe.com

